Eco Checklist: Take a Green Vacation

Aventouras’ intimate trips in seven countries include stays at a guesthouse in the Andes and dinner with a Costa Rican family (800-930-2846 or aventouras.com).

Inkaterra protects the pristine land surrounding its luxe Peruvian retreats with programs that preserve 30,000 acres of Amazon forest. Its newest property, the 18-suite Titilaka, is set on a private peninsula on Lake Titicaca (doubles from $960; 800-442-5042 or inkaterra.com).

Lindblad Expeditions develops conservation projects in the Galápagos and the other destinations its 12 ships sail to. Starting in September, chefs concerned with sustainability, such as Michel Nischan of Westport, Connecticut’s Dressing Room, will lead cooking demos onboard (800-EXPEDITION or expeditions.com).



