Eco Checklist: Stock a Green Fridge

Refrigerator:

Liebherr’s side-by-side, 24-inch SBS 20H0 refrigerator exceeds the new guidelines for Energy Star ratings. ($4,500; liebherr-appliances.com).

Dairy:

Indiana’s Traders Point Creamery makes its nutty, washed-rind Fleur de la Terre cheese with milk from hormone- and antibiotic-free grass-fed cows ($24 per lb; tpforganics.com). Straus Family Creamery produces its tasty organic butter using methane gas converted to electricity ($12 per lb; diamondorganics.com). Wild Harvest Cage Free organic eggs come from chickens fed a vegetarian diet ($3 per dozen; wildharvestorganic.com).

Condiments:

CMB Sweets jams showcase excellent organic California fruit ($6.50 for 8 oz; cmbsweets.com). Shady Maple Farms’ Canadian syrup is certified organic ($8 for 8.5 oz; shady-maple.com).

Fruits and vegetables:

According to the Center for Food Safety, cucumbers, cabbage and apples are among the produce with the smallest carbon footprint (shipping not factored). More tips at coolfoodscampaign.org.

Beverages:

Citizen Bean’s coffee club sources sustainably grown beans from top independent roasters (from $80; citizenbean.com). Frozen orange-juice concentrate has a smaller carbon footprint than ready-to-drink juice.

Beef:

La Cense meat, from grass-fed, hormone-free cows, is delicious ($19 for 9.5 oz rib eye; lacensebeef.com).

Seafood:

Dungeness crabs and farmed shellfish are two of the most sustainable types of seafood (wildedibles.com).



