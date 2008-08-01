Eco Checklist: Set a Stylish Green Table

La Mediterranea vase Based in Valencia, Spain, La Mediterranea creates glassware, like this “Oula” vase, entirely from recycled materials (from $22; la-mediterranea.com).
Ortolan linens Embroidered napkins are made with organic cotton canvas ($34; ortolanorganic.com).
Sydney Albertini bowl Pieces in painterly color combinations, like this pale blue and chocolate brown, are covered in natural (not synthetic) glazes, then fired in a kiln ($60; barneys.com).
Heath Ceramics plates Sausalito, California–based Heath creates simple, modernist stoneware with natural glazes, firing its plates at low kiln temperatures (from $26; heathceramics.com).
Dansk “Classic Fjord” flatware Dansk is resurrecting a pattern from 1954 using sustainable teak wood ($100 for 5-piece setting; dansk.com).
Esque Studio pitcher Handblown pieces are made in a wind-powered studio in Portland, Oregon ($200; esque-studio.com).
Eco Checklist:
15 Easy Ways to Live Better
- 1: Opt for Compostable Plates
- 2: Clean Up with Green Products
- 3: Upcycle Your Stained Clothes
- 4: Drink Water from a Reusable Bottle
- 5: Bring Your Own Grocery Bags
- 6: Set a Stylish Green Table
- 7: Buy the Purest Spirits
- 8: Fill Up Your Freezer
- 9: Stock a Green Fridge
- 10: Use Less Energy for Cooking
- 11: Buy a Smart Power Strip
- 12: Trust Your Dishwasher
- 13: Make Eco-Conscious Kitchen-Design Choices
- 14: Take a Green Vacation
- 15: Wash Clothes in Warm Water