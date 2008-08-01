Eco Checklist: Set a Stylish Green Table

La Mediterranea vase Based in Valencia, Spain, La Mediterranea creates glassware, like this “Oula” vase, entirely from recycled materials (from $22; la-mediterranea.com).

Ortolan linens Embroidered napkins are made with organic cotton canvas ($34; ortolanorganic.com).

Sydney Albertini bowl Pieces in painterly color combinations, like this pale blue and chocolate brown, are covered in natural (not synthetic) glazes, then fired in a kiln ($60; barneys.com).

Heath Ceramics plates Sausalito, California–based Heath creates simple, modernist stoneware with natural glazes, firing its plates at low kiln temperatures (from $26; heathceramics.com).

Dansk “Classic Fjord” flatware Dansk is resurrecting a pattern from 1954 using sustainable teak wood ($100 for 5-piece setting; dansk.com).

Esque Studio pitcher Handblown pieces are made in a wind-powered studio in Portland, Oregon ($200; esque-studio.com).



