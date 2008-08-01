Eco Checklist: Opt for Compostable Plates

Food & Wine
August 01, 2008

VerTerra’s reusable dishes, made from fallen leaves instead of paper, are microwave- and oven-safe (from $9 for 10-pack; verterra.com).

Plus: 12 Ideas for a Stylish “Green” Table »

Eco Checklist:
15 Easy Ways to Live Better

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up