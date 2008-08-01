Eco Checklist: Fill Up Your Freezer

Food & Wine
August 01, 2008

The more food in the freezer, the less energy it uses.

Plus: Ultimate Refrigerator Buying Guide »

Eco Checklist:
15 Easy Ways to Live Better

