Eco Checklist: Drink Water from a Reusable Bottle

Food & Wine
August 01, 2008

Reusable aluminum bottles are a safe alternative to plastic bottles, which studies have shown can leach a potentially harmful compound called bisphenol A. We like the ones by Japanese artist Shinzi Katoh (from $15; unicahome.com).

Eco Checklist:
15 Easy Ways to Live Better

