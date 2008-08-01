Eco Checklist: Clean Up with Green Products

T-TreClean’s ammonia-free cleaner uses natural tea tree oil ($15 for 2 bottles; orangemate.com). EcoGen’s soap and sponge holders are made of compostable plant starches, not petroleum-based plastic (from $8; thecontainerstore.com).
Eco Checklist:
15 Easy Ways to Live Better
- 1: Opt for Compostable Plates
- 2: Clean Up with Green Products
- 3: Upcycle Your Stained Clothes
- 4: Drink Water from a Reusable Bottle
- 5: Bring Your Own Grocery Bags
- 6: Set a Stylish Green Table
- 7: Buy the Purest Spirits
- 8: Fill Up Your Freezer
- 9: Stock a Green Fridge
- 10: Use Less Energy for Cooking
- 11: Buy a Smart Power Strip
- 12: Trust Your Dishwasher
- 13: Make Eco-Conscious Kitchen-Design Choices
- 14: Take a Green Vacation
- 15: Wash Clothes in Warm Water