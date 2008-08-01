Eco Checklist: Clean Up with Green Products

T-TreClean’s ammonia-free cleaner uses natural tea tree oil ($15 for 2 bottles; orangemate.com). EcoGen’s soap and sponge holders are made of compostable plant starches, not petroleum-based plastic (from $8; thecontainerstore.com).

Eco Checklist:
