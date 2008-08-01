Eco Checklist: Buy the Purest Spirits

August 01, 2008

Rhum Clément Première Canne Rum After organic sugarcane is pressed to create the base for this fruity white rum, the spent canes are used to fuel the production process ($30). 4 Copas Tequila Made in four styles (blanco, reposado, añejo and extra-añejo), this line of carefully crafted, certified-organic tequilas is bottled in handblown glass from local Jalisco artisans (from $48). Prairie Organic Vodka A clean, creamy vodka produced from organic corn grown by a Minnesota farmers’ co-op. The leftover cobs are converted to biofuel that powers distillation ($26). Juniper Green Organic Gin This smooth, peppery, dry-style London gin is organic and unfiltered ($26). Del Maguey Minero Mezcal Produced in Oaxaca, this warm, smoky mezcal is made from organic agave by independent family producers ($70).

More “Green” Spirits

Peppery Crop Organic Vodka Distilled in Minnesota from USDA-certified organic grain and corn ($20; cropvodka.com).

Square One Cucumber Made from organic rye, the company’s latest vodka has a clean, cucumbery flavor that’s great for cocktails ($33; squareonevodka.com).

VeeV Flavored with açaí, the trendy Brazilian superfruit. The producers are certified carbon neutral and donate $1 from every bottle sold to rainforest preservation and sustainable açaí farming ($35; veevspirits.com).

TRU Organic Vodka A lighter-than-average bottle and packaging helps this vodka—which comes in plain, vanilla and lemon flavors—reduce its carbon footprint. Plus, a tree is planted for every bottle purchased ($34; truvodka.com).

