Eco Checklist: Buy a Smart Power Strip

Food & Wine
August 01, 2008

Belkin’s Conserve eight-outlet surge protector with remote control allows you to completely shut off power—even standby power—to TVs or computer monitors. The result: less energy consumption and lower electricity bills. There are two “always-on” outlets for devices that need to retain power ($50; belkin.com).

15 Easy Ways to Live Better

