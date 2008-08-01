Eco Checklist: Bring Your Own Grocery Bags

Food & Wine
August 01, 2008

FEED 100 totes, by model-turned-environmentalist Lauren Bush, zip into tiny tan pouches ($30; wholefoods.com). Baggu has nautical stripes ($10; baggubag.com). R. Nichols’s totes show images of produce ($24; r-nichols.com).

Plus: More Eco-Friendly Reusable Bags »

Eco Checklist:
15 Easy Ways to Live Better

