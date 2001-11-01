Eat Well, Do Good

Liquid Assets

Buy one of the following drinks and you’ll be doing good and drinking well—each passed the F&W taste test with flying colors.

Newman’s Own Lemon-Aided Iced Tea is the latest from Paul Newman’s food company. Since 1982 the actor has raised $115 million for such organizations as Habitat for Humanity and The Hole in the Wall Gang Camps for seriously ill children. His tea-lemonade mix is tasty—and just $2 per half gallon (www.newmansown.com).

Schramsberg Querencia Brut Rosé The Davies, who own the Schramsberg winery in Calistoga, California, donate all proceeds from the sale of this delicate sparkler to the Jack L. Davies Napa County Agriculture Land Preservation Fund ($30; 707-942-6668).

Republic of Tea asks you to "sip for the cure" for breast cancer: 75 cents from each sale goes to the Susan G. Komen Foundation ($10; 800-298-4TEA).

Serving Up Change

Helping kids, fighting hunger, battling disease: Many food professionals care deeply about these important causes. Here are some socially minded organizations—both national and local—that are standouts.

Communities in Schools David Garrido, the chef at Jeffrey’s in Austin, Texas, has been a longtime supporter of Communities in Schools. ’They go into the toughest schools, providing services based on the needs of each campus. No ivory tower. No huge bureaucracy. Just helping kids make it through.’ To support CIS, he founded Food for Thought: Austin restaurants and breweries take part in this event every fall, raising $250,000 in six years ($50 per ticket; 512-462-1771 or www.cisaustin.org).

Share Our Strength Danny Meyer, the owner of New York City’s Union Square Cafe, Gramercy Tavern, 11 Madison Park and Tabla, has been committed to this national antihunger, antipoverty organization for more than a decade. At the annual Autumn Harvest Dinner, held at Gramercy Tavern, the restaurant’s Tom Colicchio has teamed up with hometown heroes Rocco DiSpirito of Union Pacific and Laurent Tourondel of Cello, as well as out-of-towners like Neil Perry of Australia’s Rockpool. These dinners can raise over $175,000 in a single night ($350 to $1,000 per ticket; 800-969-4767 or www.strength.org).

Make-A-Wish Foundation Jodi Della Femina and Daniel Benedict, authors of the guidebooks Jodi’s Shortcuts—The Hamptons, have many famous friends. Their new cookbook, Celebrity Dish ($20), takes advantage of these connections to benefit Make-A-Wish, which grants the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses. Katie Couric’s lemon chicken and Billy Joel’s grilled tuna salad have already helped Dish net $20,000 (800-772-WISH or www.makeawish.org).

Careers Through Culinary Arts Program Marcus Samuelsson, the chef and co-owner of Manhattan’s Aquavit, knows about hardship: His parents died of tuberculosis in Ethiopia when he was three. Recognizing the challenges facing at-risk urban youths, Samuelsson supports C-CAP, which gives these kids job training. He mentors them—and, sometimes, hires them (212-873-2434; www.ccapinc.org).

National Alliance for Research on Schizophrenia and Depression Shari and Garen Staglin of the Staglin Family Winery in Rutherford, California, have raised $6 million for this group through their Annual Music Festival for Mental Health. The event, held every fall, includes orchestra performances, wine tastings and a dinner ($250 to $2,500 per ticket; 707-944-0477 or www.staglinfamily.com).

Readers React

In a recent poll we asked about your support of food-related charities. Here’s what you told us.

Which food-related charities do you give to?

America’s Second Harvest 9%

The United Way 20%

Meals on Wheels 43%

Local hunger relief organizations 28%