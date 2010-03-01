Eat This or All That: 1,500 Calorie Meals

A wagyu cheeseburger or—for the same number of calories—a luxe, artisanal three-course meal? Inspired by the best-selling book Eat This Not That!, F&W presents an indulgent food face-off.
Option 1: Fully Loaded Burger
Photo © Antonis Achilleos
Total: 1,500 Calories
8 ounces of wagyu beef, plus cheddar, caramelized onions, bacon and fried pickles on a brioche bun
Option 2: Full 3-course Dinner
Total: 1,500 Calories
Three courses featuring F&W's favorite new food finds, plus a glass of red wine (about 150 calories)
Photo © Antonis Achilleos
Course 1: Cheese & Crackers
"Caveman Blue" cheese, $28 for 1 lb; roguecreamery.com. Crackers, $7 for 5 oz; ragghiscrackers.com.
2 oz cheese = 200 calories
3 crackers = 70 calories
Photo © Antonis Achilleos
Course 2: Filet Mignon
$65 for six 4-oz choice filets; robinsonsprimereserve.com.
Photo © Antonis Achilleos
Camargue Rice
$17 for 2 lb; epicurepantry.com.
Photo © Antonis Achilleos
Wild Chicory
$12 for 6 oz; ritrovo.com.
Photo © Antonis Achilleos
Course 3: Mini Whoopie Pies
$28 for 12; bhallbaker.com.
3 pies = 405 Calories
