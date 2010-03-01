Eat This or All That: 1,500 Calorie Meals

A wagyu cheeseburger or—for the same number of calories—a luxe, artisanal three-course meal? Inspired by the best-selling book Eat This Not That!, F&W presents an indulgent food face-off.

Emily Kaiser Thelin
March 01, 2010

Option 1: Fully Loaded Burger

burger

Photo © Antonis Achilleos

Total: 1,500 Calories

8 ounces of wagyu beef, plus cheddar, caramelized onions, bacon and fried pickles on a brioche bun

Option 2: Full 3-course Dinner

Total: 1,500 Calories

Three courses featuring F&W's favorite new food finds, plus a glass of red wine (about 150 calories)Cheese and Crackers.

Photo © Antonis Achilleos

Course 1: Cheese & Crackers

"Caveman Blue" cheese, $28 for 1 lb; roguecreamery.com. Crackers, $7 for 5 oz; ragghiscrackers.com.

2 oz cheese = 200 calories
3 crackers = 70 caloriesFilet Mignon.

Photo © Antonis Achilleos

Course 2: Filet Mignon

$65 for six 4-oz choice filets; robinsonsprimereserve.com.

4 oz = 310 Calories
Camargue Rice.

Photo © Antonis Achilleos

Camargue Rice

$17 for 2 lb; epicurepantry.com.

1 cup = 170 CaloriesWild Chicory.

Photo © Antonis Achilleos

Wild Chicory

$12 for 6 oz; ritrovo.com.

1 cup = 235 CaloriesMini Whoopie Pies.

Photo © Antonis Achilleos

Course 3: Mini Whoopie Pies

$28 for 12; bhallbaker.com.

3 pies = 405 Calories

