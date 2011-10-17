Eat and Drink Mobile App





Coffee Bars

For 175+ best coffee bars, from old-guard Seattle spots to a newcomer operating out of a bike shop in Minneapolis.

Plus: Coffee Buzz Words



Sweets Shops

For 300+ best sweets shops, from a frozen custard spot in Las Vegas with only four flavors served each day to a more-than-a-century-old ice cream shop in Oakland, California.

Plus: 20 Delicious and Beautiful Desserts



Cocktail Lounges

For 100+ best bars, from an updated American tavern in Boulder, Colorado, to a modern day speakeasy in Alexandria, Virginia.

Plus: Drinks & Snacks for a Perfect Cocktail Party