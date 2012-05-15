Easy Party Snacks for 20

More Fast Hors d'Oeuvres

Indian-Style Cashews

In a hot skillet, toss cashews with a bit of canola oil, garam masala and salt until coated. Transfer to a bowl and add dried apricots.

Spiced Pumpkin Seeds

Sauté shelled pepitas in oil until they pop; season with ground cumin and salt.

Soup Shooters

Buy top-quality cream of tomato soup and serve in shot glasses topped with chopped cooked shrimp, crème fraîche and a sprig of tarragon.

