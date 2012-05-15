Easy Party Snacks for 20

With retro ideas (Chex mix) and fun innovations (Caesar salad reimagined as finger food), F&W's Grace Parisi makes hors d'oeuvres for a crowd.

Grace Parisi
May 15, 2012

More Fast Hors d'Oeuvres

Indian-Style Cashews

In a hot skillet, toss cashews with a bit of canola oil, garam masala and salt until coated. Transfer to a bowl and add dried apricots.

Spiced Pumpkin Seeds

Sauté shelled pepitas in oil until they pop; season with ground cumin and salt.

Soup Shooters

Buy top-quality cream of tomato soup and serve in shot glasses topped with chopped cooked shrimp, crème fraîche and a sprig of tarragon.  

More Great Recipes:

F&W's Ultimate Holiday GuideF&W's Ultimate Holiday GuideFast Hors d'OeuvresFast Hors d'OeuvresFast, Make-Ahead Cocktail PartyFast, Make-Ahead Cocktail Party  

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up