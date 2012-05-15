Easy Party Snacks for 20

With retro ideas (Chex mix) and fun innovations (Caesar salad reimagined as finger food), F&W's Grace Parisi makes hors d'oeuvres for a crowd.
More Fast Hors d'Oeuvres
Indian-Style Cashews
In a hot skillet, toss cashews with a bit of canola oil, garam masala and salt until coated. Transfer to a bowl and add dried apricots.
Spiced Pumpkin Seeds
Sauté shelled pepitas in oil until they pop; season with ground cumin and salt.
Soup Shooters
Buy top-quality cream of tomato soup and serve in shot glasses topped with chopped cooked shrimp, crème fraîche and a sprig of tarragon.
