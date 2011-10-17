Easy Omelets

October 17, 2011

Gayle Pirie and John Clark's ideas for fast, delicious fillings:

1. Season mascarpone with salt and pepper. Fold in finely chopped fresh chervil, parsley, chives and tarragon.

2. Cook sliced scallions in butter until softened, then stir in cider vinegar and cook until dry. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Mix chopped smoked salmon with crème fraîche and fold in salmon roe.

4. Toss shredded Gruyère cheese with minced shallots or red onion.

5. Sauté diced country ham with chopped crisp apples.

6. Steam or boil asparagus and cut it into small pieces. Toss with freshly grated Parmesan or pecorino cheese.

7. Chop fresh mint leaves and combine with soft goat cheese, salt and pepper.



