Easy Homemade Condiments

Ketchup, Mustard & Mayo

by Paul Virant

Known for his deep commitment to all things homemade, chef Paul Virant of Vie Restaurant in Western Springs, Illinois, conjures up quick and easy from-scratch recipes for three pantry necessities: ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise.

Good, Simple Salads

by Andy Nusser

Chef Andy Nusser of New York City’s wonderful, Spanish-inspired Casa Mono serves grilled steaks and whole birds atop bright, piquant salads with "architectural integrity"—featuring ingredients with enough heft to hold their own against any type of meat.

Pickled Vegetables & Fruit

by David Chang

At New York City’s Momofuku Noodle Bar and Momofuku Ssäm Bar, F&W Best New Chef 2006 David Chang’s pickle plate comes with nearly a dozen options. In summer, when produce is at its peak, Chang pickles everything from sweet corn to honeydew melon.

Middle Eastern Sauces

by Ana Sortun

Ana Sortun, chef at Boston’s Oleana and author of Spice: Flavors of the Eastern Mediterranean, has countless recipes for phenomenal Middle Eastern sauces that add exotic flavor to grilled favorites like kebabs or fish.