Make-Ahead Grilling Primer

Make-Ahead Grilling Timeline

48 Hours Ahead

Tip: The more salt or acidity in your marinade, the faster it will work.

Recipe to Try: Provençal Leg of Lamb

Tip: A simple paste made with oil and spices can be rubbed on tofu two days in advance.

Recipe to Try: Spiced-Tofu Sandwiches Balsamic-Marinated Flank Steak Recipe Photo © Lucas Allen.



24 Hours Ahead

Tip: A balsamic vinaigrette doubles as a marinade. During a 24-hour soak, steak picks up enormous flavor.

Recipe to Try: Balsamic-Marinated Flank Steak

Tip: Add spices and herbs to brines for extra flavor.

Recipe to Try: Asian-Brined Cornish Hens

Same Day

Tip: The calcium in yogurt tenderizes food fast, so meat and fish don’t need to marinate for long.

Recipe to Try: Tandoori Salmon

Summer Grilling Guide: Apple-Glazed Barbecued Baby Back Ribs Photo © Quentin Bacon.

