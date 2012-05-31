Make-Ahead Grilling Primer

Start two days—or just two hours—ahead with our spectacular grilling planner.
Make-Ahead Grilling Timeline
48 Hours Ahead
Tip: The more salt or acidity in your marinade, the faster it will work.
Recipe to Try: Provençal Leg of Lamb
Tip: A simple paste made with oil and spices can be rubbed on tofu two days in advance.
Recipe to Try: Spiced-Tofu Sandwiches Balsamic-Marinated Flank Steak
24 Hours Ahead
Tip: A balsamic vinaigrette doubles as a marinade. During a 24-hour soak, steak picks up enormous flavor.
Recipe to Try: Balsamic-Marinated Flank Steak
Tip: Add spices and herbs to brines for extra flavor.
Recipe to Try: Asian-Brined Cornish Hens
Same Day
Tip: The calcium in yogurt tenderizes food fast, so meat and fish don’t need to marinate for long.
Recipe to Try: Tandoori Salmon
Summer Grilling Guide: Apple-Glazed Barbecued Baby Back Ribs