Easy Grilling: Mexican Kebab Party

Tina Ujlaki
June 01, 2008

Winning combinations:

  • Shrimp + Chorizo + Zucchini
  • Pork + Pineapple + Pickled Jalapeños
  • Chicken + Yellow Squash + Poblanos
  • Tuna + Okra + Cherry Tomatoes
  • Beef + Red Onions + Red Peppers
  • Scallops + Okra + Tomatoes

Before grilling, brush on:

Cumin-Adobo Oil

Serve with:

Chipotle Mayo

