Easy Grilling: Mexican Kebab Party
Easy Grilling: Mexican Kebab Party
Tina Ujlaki
June 01, 2008
Winning combinations:
Shrimp + Chorizo + Zucchini
Pork + Pineapple + Pickled Jalapeños
Chicken + Yellow Squash + Poblanos
Tuna + Okra + Cherry Tomatoes
Beef + Red Onions + Red Peppers
Scallops + Okra + Tomatoes
Before grilling, brush on:
Cumin-Adobo Oil
Serve with:
Chipotle Mayo
