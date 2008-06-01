Easy Grilling: Mediterranean Kebab Party

Tina Ujlaki
June 01, 2008

Winning combinations:

  • Swordfish + Lemon + Bay Leaves
  • Tuna + Cherry Tomatoes + Bread Cubes
  • Lamb + Halloumi Cubes + Zucchini
  • Shrimp + Fennel + Orange + Red Onions
  • Pork + Red Peppers + Yellow Squash
  • Beef + Fennel + Tomatoes + Onions

Before grilling, brush on:

Four-Herb Oil

Serve with:

Herb + Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto

