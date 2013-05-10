Easy Grilling: Do-It-Yourself Kebab Party

When I want to entertain outdoors in the summer but don’t feel like standing over a hot grill, I throw a kebab party. I start with quick-cooking cuts of meat, poultry and fish (beef and pork tenderloin, chicken breasts, salmon fillet), plus grill-friendly vegetables, then slice them into pieces of equal thickness. I mix up a few flavorful oils to brush on the kebabs before grilling and sauces to serve with them afterward. Then I let my guests do the rest of the work, assembling their own kebabs, double-skewering ingredients (so they lie flat without spinning) and grilling them. Best of all, to my friends it’s not work—it’s pure pleasure.

Three Kebab Parties

Mediterranean Kebab Party Mexican Kebab Party Asian Kebab Party