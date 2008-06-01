Food & Wine
Food & Wine
Easy Grilling: Asian Kebab Party
Subscribe
Search
Video
Recipes
Drinks
Travel
Holidays
News
Kitchen & Home
Shop
More
Subscribe
Search
Close
VIDEO
Down
RECIPES
Down
DRINKS
Down
TRAVEL
Down
HOLIDAYS
Down
NEWS
KITCHEN & HOME
Down
SHOP
SUBSCRIBE
Down
Stay Connected
Home
Articles
Easy Grilling: Asian Kebab Party
Tina Ujlaki
June 01, 2008
Winning combinations:
Beef + Scallions + Mushrooms
Tofu + Zucchini + Red Peppers
Shrimp + Sugar Snap Peas + Zucchini
Chicken + Asparagus + Mushrooms
Scallops + Chinese sausage + Peppers
Salmon + Asparagus + Green Beans
Before grilling, brush on:
Ginger-Sesame Oil
Serve with:
Hoisin Glaze + Sauce
You May Like
Articles
Easy Grilling: Do-It-Yourself Kebab Party
Read More
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up
DELICIOUS DEAL
12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up