Easy Grilling: Asian Kebab Party

Tina Ujlaki
June 01, 2008

Winning combinations:

  • Beef + Scallions + Mushrooms
  • Tofu + Zucchini + Red Peppers
  • Shrimp + Sugar Snap Peas + Zucchini
  • Chicken + Asparagus + Mushrooms
  • Scallops + Chinese sausage + Peppers
  • Salmon + Asparagus + Green Beans

Before grilling, brush on:

Ginger-Sesame Oil

Serve with:

Hoisin Glaze + Sauce

