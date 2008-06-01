Easy Grilling

Three of F&W’s resident grilling experts share the recipes and strategies that let them keep things simple and outrageously satisfying.

Food & Wine
June 01, 2008

A Virtuoso Griller’s No-Fuss Dishes

Marcia Kiesel tells how she toned down her overachieving grilling style.

Plus: Marcia Kiesel’s Top Grilling Tips

5 Great Techniques for the Lazy Griller

Nick Fauchald’s recipes each have at least one clever shortcut.



A Kebab Party

Tina Ujlaki sets out ingredients and lets her guests do the rest.

Easy Grilling: Mediterranean Kebab Party

Easy Grilling: Mexican Kebab Party

Easy Grilling: Asian Kebab Party

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up