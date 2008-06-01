Three of F&W’s resident grilling experts share the recipes and strategies that let them keep things simple and outrageously satisfying.
A Virtuoso Griller’s No-Fuss Dishes
Marcia Kiesel tells how she toned down her overachieving grilling style.
- Grilled Salmon with Dill Pickle Butter
- Pop-Open Clams with Horseradish-Tabasco Sauce
- Grilled Mini Meat Loaves
- Crosshatch Hot Dogs on Grilled Croissants
- Shrimp and Poblano Salad with Tortillas
- Vietnamese Glazed Skinny Pork Chops
- Jasmine Rice with Carrot Relish
Plus: Marcia Kiesel’s Top Grilling Tips
5 Great Techniques for the Lazy Griller
Nick Fauchald’s recipes each have at least one clever shortcut.
- Grilled Beef Tenderloin with Ancho-Jalapeño Butter
- Carolina-Style Pulled Pork
- Veal Scallopine with Charred Cherry Tomato Salad
- Lamb Chops with Harissa-Yogurt Sauce
- Skirt Steak with Salsa Verde
- Grill-Roasted Bacon-and-Scallion Corn Muffins
- Chocolate Fondue with Fruit and Grilled Pound Cake
- Grilled-Chicken Banh Me
- Grilled Tuna with Smoked-Almond Romesco Sauce
- Pan-Fried Smoked-Trout Cakes with Lemony Salad
A Kebab Party
Tina Ujlaki sets out ingredients and lets her guests do the rest.
Easy Grilling: Mediterranean Kebab Party
- Winning Flavor Combinations
- Four-Herb Oil
- Herb and Sun-Dried tomato Pesto
Easy Grilling: Mexican Kebab Party
- Winning Flavor Combinations
- Cumin-Adobo Oil
- Chipotle Mayo
Easy Grilling: Asian Kebab Party
- Winning Flavor Combinations
- Ginger-Sesame Oil
- Hoisin Glaze and Sauce