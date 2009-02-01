Easy Escapes: New Hotels in Washington, Florida, Virginia, Vermont

Transporting new hotels a short drive from four busy cities.

February 01, 2009

Hotel Murano

© David Phelps

Tacoma, Washington

Location Perk: 40 minutes from Seattle

There are four great reasons to head out to Tacoma: the Traver Gallery, the Tacoma Art Museum, the Museum of Glass and now, the Hotel Murano. Each floor displays works by a different glass artist, like Tacoma-born Dale Chihuly; hand-blown lamps illuminate guest rooms.

Plus: Terrific Washington State Red WinesHawks Cay

Courtesy of Hawks Cay

Florida Keys

Location Perk: Two hours from Miami

A private-island resort with a Latin-inspired restaurant; a great place to go after Miami’s South Beach Wine & Food Festival, presented by F&W.

Plus: Miami Design District: Best Restaurants and ShopsWoodstock Inn & Resort

Courtesy of the Woodstock Inn

Woodstock, Vermont

Location Perk: Two hours from Boston

This historic inn recently got a makeover from design star Alexandra Champalimaud. The team behind NYC’s cult Blue Ribbon restaurants consulted on the locally driven menu at its new dining spot, the Red Rooster.

Plus: Vermont Restaurant Guide

Alexandria, Virginia

Location Perk: 20 minutes from Washington

Lorien Hotel & Spa

Kimpton’s newest hotel opens this month in Old Town Alexandria. Vicente Wolf designed the rooms and spa; the restaurant is by top DC chef Robert Wiedmaier.

Plus: Alexandria Restaurant Guide

