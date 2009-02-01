Easy Escapes: New Hotels in Washington, Florida, Virginia, Vermont

Transporting new hotels a short drive from four busy cities.
Tacoma, Washington
Location Perk: 40 minutes from Seattle
Hotel Murano
There are four great reasons to head out to Tacoma: the Traver Gallery, the Tacoma Art Museum, the Museum of Glass and now, the Hotel Murano. Each floor displays works by a different glass artist, like Tacoma-born Dale Chihuly; hand-blown lamps illuminate guest rooms.
Florida Keys
Location Perk: Two hours from Miami
Hawks Cay
A private-island resort with a Latin-inspired restaurant; a great place to go after Miami’s South Beach Wine & Food Festival, presented by F&W.
Woodstock, Vermont
Location Perk: Two hours from Boston
Woodstock Inn & Resort
This historic inn recently got a makeover from design star Alexandra Champalimaud. The team behind NYC’s cult Blue Ribbon restaurants consulted on the locally driven menu at its new dining spot, the Red Rooster.
Alexandria, Virginia
Location Perk: 20 minutes from Washington
Lorien Hotel & Spa
Kimpton’s newest hotel opens this month in Old Town Alexandria. Vicente Wolf designed the rooms and spa; the restaurant is by top DC chef Robert Wiedmaier.