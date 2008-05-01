Inside Chef Suvir Saran’s East-West Kitchen

1. Stools

2. Countertops and Sinks

3. Grill and Hood

1. Grill and Hood For dishes that require the high heat of a tandoor oven, such as his sour cream–marinated shrimp, Saran uses his built-in indoor Viking grill. The massive five-and-a-half-foot Viking hood keeps the house from getting smoky. From $9,375 for stove; $3,075 for hood; 888-845-4641 or vikingrange.com.

2. Stools Saran chose the sturdy wooden Megan Barstools in Espresso from Pottery Barn because the Raffia Brushed canvas slipcovers are machine-washable. $149 for stool; $24 for slipcover; 888-779-5176 or potterybarn.com.

3. Countertops and Sinks Saran installed Vermont Soapstone for the counter- tops and sink because the stone doesn’t scratch as easily as granite or marble. It can also withstand the heat of just-off-the-stove pans. $77 per sq ft for countertops; $1,085 for sink; 802-263-5404 or vermontsoapstone.com.

4. Ceramic Pots

5. Pastry Table

6. Paint

4. Ceramic Pots “In India there’s a lot of cooking done in clay pots but they crack so easily,” Saran says. For dishes that require gentle heat, like his pistachio-apricot biryani, Saran uses Emile Henry’s ceramic Flame Top pots. From $80; 888-346-8853 or emilehenryusa.com.

5. Pastry Table When he makes samosas, Saran rolls the dough out on a SieMatic table topped with a marble slab, which helps the pastry stay cold. From $10,000; 215-604-1350 or siematic.com.

6. Paint French copper pans hung on racks sparkle against the walls, which Saran had painted with Ralph Lauren Burgundy from Pittsburgh Paints’ Pure Performance line. The eco-conscious paint doesn’t emit any harmful volatile organic compounds. From $20 a gallon; 800-441-9695 or pittsburghpaints.com.

More East-West Kitchen Details

Ice Maker “People don’t realize the usefulness of a stand-alone ice maker,” Saran says. He always has ice on hand for cooling vegetables after blanching, and for chilling bases for goat’s-milk ice creams. $2,325; 888-845-4641 or vikingrange.com.

Legume Drawer Kitchen designer Susan Smart of SieMatic created a drawer insert with 12 glass jars to hold such ingredients as black-eyed peas and mung beans, which Saran uses to make dal, a slow-cooked Indian bean dish. 215-604-1350 or siematic.com.

Mortar & Pestle (Updating a Classic) “I’m a neat freak, and I never liked how spices would jump out of the mortar during grinding,” Saran says. So when he designed a mortar-and-pestle set for Wade Ceramics, he created a slightly rounded base for the mortar, so spices stay put, and a heavy pestle that requires less muscle. The decorative handle and base exterior were inspired by an Indian embroidered pillow. $50; 800-451-6118 or jkadams.com.