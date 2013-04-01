Durham, North Carolina's Five Points Intersection

In Durham, NC, the Five Points Intersection is where to go for stellar pizza, boutique wines, a crostini-centric restaurant and more.

Kaitlyn Goalen
April 01, 2013

Pizzeria Toro

After a decade at Seattle’s Serious Pie, chef Gray Brooks has brought stellar pizza to his hometown. 105 E. Chapel Hill St.; pizzeriatoro.com.

Mateo Bar de Tapas

At this new Southern-meets-Spanish restaurant, the chorizo-wrapped deviled eggs are already a local classic. 109 W. Chapel Hill St.; mateotapas.com.

Cave Taureau

Small grower-producers (like France’s Éric Texier, a pioneer of the Rhône Valley) are the focus at this boutique wine shop. 339 W. Main St.; cavetaureauwines.com.

Toast

Owners Billy and Kelli Cotter turn out inventive crostini (one is topped with shrimp and radicchio). 345 W. Main St.; toast-fivepoints.com.

Whiskey

This dimly lit bar features an impressive whiskey collection, currently 300-plus bottles strong. 347 W. Main St.; whiskeydurham.com.

