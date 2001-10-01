Drinks | The Top 10 New Wine Books



Collectible Corkscrews by Frederique Crestin-Billet. A photo-filled, pocket-size paperback filled with facts about corkscrew design and history ($15).

Exploring Wine by Steven Kolpan, Brian H. Smith and Michael A. Weiss. Three professors tell you how to study wine the way their students at the Culinary Institute of America do ($60).

The Little Book of Bordeaux Wines by Bruno Boidron. A small volume on first-growth Bordeaux (and lots of lesser châteaus) for fans with limited shelf space ($12).

The New Sotheby's Wine Encyclopedia by Tom Stevenson. The third edition (revised and updated) of the authoritative world-covering (and map-studded) reference work ($50).

Oz Clarke's Encyclopedia Of Grapes by Oz Clarke. It took an Englishman to organize a book the way most Americans think about their wines--by the grape ($40).

A Short History of Wine by Rod Philips. This is a must-read backgrounder for budding wine-history Ph.D.'s ($28).

The Wine Bible by Karen MacNeil. A non-denominational reference work that explains wine to the uninitiated ($20).

The Wines of The South Of France by Rosemary George.A book that goes well beyond Bordeaux and Burgundy to Banyuls, Bellet and a lot of other important wines of southern France too ($20).

The World Atlas of Wine by Hugh Johnson and Jancis Robinson. Two heavy hitters of the wine world join forces to cover the past, present and future of the grape ($50).

Zin: The History And Mystery of Zinfandel by David Darlington. One man's admiring narrative of the all-American red grape ($16).

-Lettie Teague