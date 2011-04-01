Drink Trends from 2011 Cocktail Guide

The 2011 edition of F&W Cocktails, out this month, reveals the latest drink news from bars across the country. Here are four of the best drink trends, with cocktail recipes to match.

Jim Meehan
April 01, 2011

Porch Crawler© Tina Rupp

1. Drink Trend: Chef Cocktails

Top chefs are teaming up with mixologistsand sometimes even picking up cocktail shakersto create innovative drinks like the Porch Crawler.

Try the trend: Porch CrawlerSilver Monk© Tina Rupp

2. Drink Trend: Salted Spirits

Big grains of salt rim many a margarita glass. But as the Silver Monk proves, a pinch of salt can add complexity to sophisticated bittersweet drinks.

Try the trend: Silver MonkAlmond-Fennel Cooler© Tina Rupp

3. Drink Trend: Soda-Fountain Drinks

Mixologists are taking a cue from old-fashioned soda fountains and making nonalcoholic cocktails with artisanal syrups, like the Almond-Fennel Cooler.

Try the trend: Almond-Fennel CoolerTea Thyme© Tina Rupp

4. Drink Trend: Tea Infusions

Steeping spirits with tea can add depth. Try black tea for astringency (as in the Tea Thyme), green tea for nuttiness and jasmine tea for floral notes.

Try the trend: Tea Thyme

