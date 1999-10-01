Dreg Queen

I never can drink more than a glass of wine with dinner--something my friends tease me mercilessly about. Even when my husband helps, we usually have a lot left over. I don't like to drink yesterday's wine (it tastes stale), so to use it up I add a cup or two to stews, marinades, pan sauces, even fritter batter. Most of my recipes work with any wine, white or red. In fact, the only wine I won't cook with is Volnay, from Burgundy. It's so good that I'd rather invite friends over to finish the bottle.