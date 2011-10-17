Dog-Friendly San Francisco

Restaurants

© Eric Wolfinger

F&W Best New Chef 2001 Craig Stoll sources local ingredients like broccoli raab for his superbly charred thin-crust pizza. The sidewalk tables at both the Mission District and Pacific Heights locations allow dogs.

© Duncan Gott

Brothers Joel and Duncan Gott’s original diner on Highway 29 in Napa Valley gained fame for its outrageously good burgers made with Niman Ranch beef, hand-scooped milkshakes and cool retro-styling. Their Ferry Building outpost offers all of the above, plus a dog-friendly patio facing west for superb sunset views off the Bay.

© Eric Wolfinger

Dogs are a common sight at the 20-seat sidewalk dining area—in part because Tartine Bakery is so close to Dolores Park, where dogs can go off-leash. Husband-and-wife team Chad Robertson and Elisabeth Prueitt prepare buttery scones and luxe pressed sandwiches like the melty Gruyère with ham.

Hotels

All guests bringing dogs to this vibrantly-designed Kimpton property near Union Square receive a copy of The Dog Lover’s Companion to the Bay Area; their pets are set up with a dog bed, toy and bowls for water and food.

This Pacific Heights boutique hotel—with 49 rooms each designed in the style of a studio apartment, some with a kitchen and couch—is four short blocks from dog-friendly Presidio National Park. A percentage of room rates benefits Rocket Dog Rescue, a local program that places dogs from overcrowded shelters into homes.

Plus:

San Francisco Destination Guide Restaurants to Try in San Francisco Dog Friendly Destination Guide