Dog-Friendly San Francisco

The pedestrian walkway on the Golden Gate Bridge and the historic streetcars are a few of the Bay Area’s iconic attractions that allow dogs. So, too, do a stellar pizza joint run by an F&W Best New Chef and a boutique hotel that supports a local dog rescue program.

Jennifer Salerno
October 17, 2011

Restaurants

Pizzeria Delfina

Pizzeria Delfina

F&W Best New Chef 2001 Craig Stoll sources local ingredients like broccoli raab for his superbly charred thin-crust pizza. The sidewalk tables at both the Mission District and Pacific Heights locations allow dogs.Taylor’s

Taylor’s Automatic Refresher

Brothers Joel and Duncan Gott’s original diner on Highway 29 in Napa Valley gained fame for its outrageously good burgers made with Niman Ranch beef, hand-scooped milkshakes and cool retro-styling. Their Ferry Building outpost offers all of the above, plus a dog-friendly patio facing west for superb sunset views off the Bay.Tartine Bakery

Tartine Bakery

Dogs are a common sight at the 20-seat sidewalk dining area—in part because Tartine Bakery is so close to Dolores Park, where dogs can go off-leash. Husband-and-wife team Chad Robertson and Elisabeth Prueitt prepare buttery scones and luxe pressed sandwiches like the melty Gruyère with ham.

Hotels

Hotel Monaco

All guests bringing dogs to this vibrantly-designed Kimpton property near Union Square receive a copy of The Dog Lover’s Companion to the Bay Area; their pets are set up with a dog bed, toy and bowls for water and food.

Laurel Inn

This Pacific Heights boutique hotel—with 49 rooms each designed in the style of a studio apartment, some with a kitchen and couch—is four short blocks from dog-friendly Presidio National Park. A percentage of room rates benefits Rocket Dog Rescue, a local program that places dogs from overcrowded shelters into homes.

Plus:

