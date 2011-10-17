Dog-Friendly San Diego

Restaurants

This beautiful restaurant attached to the Grand Colonial Hotel in La Jolla is acclaimed for its California cuisine inspired by seasonal produce from sources like the famed Chino Farms. The dining staff is especially accommodating to dogs, setting out water bowls and treats, and occasionally hosting dog parties on the patio. (A black lab mix named Gypsy recently celebrated her 10th birthday here with 12 other dogs.)

The white marble counters and traditional French dishes like tarte flambé with caramelized onion and crème fraîche make this cafe and wine bar feel more fifth arrondissement than downtown San Diego. On the wrap-around patio, dogs are given bowls of Trader Joe’s treats. Seventy-five percent of the staff volunteers at animal-rights agencies.

This casual new restaurant from the owners of Whisknladle serves house-cured meats and antipasti, plus dishes for takeout like heirloom tomato lasagna with fresh ricotta. Dogs are welcome at the outdoor tables and given snacks like house-cured Niman Ranch bacon.

This sprawling resort on Coronado Island features a private marina, surf camp and sailboat rentals. The beach vibe extends to pets: Coronado Dog Beach, where dogs can roam off-leash, is steps away, plus the resort staff can arrange for dog surfing lessons.

Bold design defines this boutique hotel in downtown San Diego—for instance, the lobby is painted a racy Ferrari-red. The hotel offers dog walking and in-room meals for pets up to 50 pounds.

