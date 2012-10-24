Dog-Friendly Miami

Restaurants

© Jake Katel

Chef Jonathan Eismann made his name with the Pan-Asian Pacific Time over 15 years ago. At Pizza Volante, he’s turned his attention to perfecting thin-crust pizzas in a wood-fired brick oven. Dogs at the outdoor tables get bowls of water.

© Greg Clark

Housed in a 1920s-era post office, chef Michelle Bernstein’s new spot focuses on classic and creative Spanish tapas like pan con tomate (toasted bread rubbed with tomato) and lemon-coriander baby artichokes. Oversize umbrellas shade each table on the patio, a favorite spot for diners with dogs.

© Joseph Pessar

Miami’s art and design intelligentsia have made chef Michael Schwartz’s bistro their go-to spot for simple dishes like house-made fettucine and whole wood-roasted snapper. Their dogs, meanwhile, feast on pastry chef Hedy Goldsmith’s fresh-baked dog treats.

Hotels

This minimalist 45-room hotel with Art Deco touches is within walking distance of luxury pet supply store DogBar near Lincoln Road Mall—as well as two dog parks, Flamingo Bark Park and Pine Tree Bark Park. The concierge can also suggest dog-friendly shops and pet spas.

Situated on Brickell Key with its own private beach, all 326 rooms here have balconies overlooking either the bay or the Miami city skyline. Dogs up to 30 pounds get the all-inclusive treatment, from their own pet butler to a Doggie Boot Camp for treating issues like excessive barking.

Plus:

Miami Destination Guide Miami’s Hotttest Latin Party Dog Friendly Destination Guide