Dog-Friendly Miami

Miami prides itself on its dog-friendliness: Most shops on buzzy Lincoln Road Mall put out water bowls, and many local restaurants allow dogs—at one, pastry chefs bake fresh dog treats.

Jennifer Salerno
October 23, 2012

Restaurants

Pizza Volante

Pizza Volante

Chef Jonathan Eismann made his name with the Pan-Asian Pacific Time over 15 years ago. At Pizza Volante, he’s turned his attention to perfecting thin-crust pizzas in a wood-fired brick oven. Dogs at the outdoor tables get bowls of water. SRA Martinez

SRA Martinez

Housed in a 1920s-era post office, chef Michelle Bernstein’s new spot focuses on classic and creative Spanish tapas like pan con tomate (toasted bread rubbed with tomato) and lemon-coriander baby artichokes. Oversize umbrellas shade each table on the patio, a favorite spot for diners with dogs. Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink

Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink

Miami’s art and design intelligentsia have made chef Michael Schwartz’s bistro their go-to spot for simple dishes like house-made fettucine and whole wood-roasted snapper. Their dogs, meanwhile, feast on pastry chef Hedy Goldsmith’s fresh-baked dog treats.

Hotels

Aqua Hotel

This minimalist 45-room hotel with Art Deco touches is within walking distance of luxury pet supply store DogBar near Lincoln Road Mall—as well as two dog parks, Flamingo Bark Park and Pine Tree Bark Park. The concierge can also suggest dog-friendly shops and pet spas.

Mandarin Oriental, Miami

Situated on Brickell Key with its own private beach, all 326 rooms here have balconies overlooking either the bay or the Miami city skyline. Dogs up to 30 pounds get the all-inclusive treatment, from their own pet butler to a Doggie Boot Camp for treating issues like excessive barking.

Plus:

