Dog-Friendly Chicago

Restaurants

Courtesy of Brasserie JO

Jean Joho, an F&W Best New Chef 1989, oversees this French brasserie in the River North neighborhood serving traditional dishes like boudin blanc. At its outdoor Terrace Café, house-made dog biscuits are complimentary, but any donations are funneled to the Anti-Cruelty Society.

Courtesy of Hot Doug’s

Specialty sausages like the Salma Hayek are named after celebrities at this hot dog institution, but purists stick to the Chicago-style dog with trimmings like celery salt, along with a side of duck-fat fries. Real dogs are allowed on the outdoor patio.

© Jonny Valiant

A food blogger named her dog after this local favorite in Logan Square, a leader in the city’s Slow Food movement. Its French toast, with fillings like brandied cherries and lemon crème, is just one reason why its Sunday brunch is arguably the best in town. Dogs are often spotted at the sidewalk patio’s outermost tables.

Hotels

This Magnificent Mile boutique hotel offers Marcus Samuelsson’s seafood restaurant C-House, plus a variety of amenities for dogs up to 60 pounds, from dog-size linens to information on nearby dog parks and runs.

This spot in Chicago’s historic 1894 Reliance Building now has luxe details like a red-and-white mosaic-tiled lobby and regal French doors. The hotel can arrange for deliveries of pet food and other amenities.

Plus:

Chicago Destination Guide Classic Midwestern Recipes Dog Friendly Destination Guide