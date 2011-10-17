Dog-Friendly Boston

Restaurants

Courtesy of Rocca Kitchen & Bar

Around the corner from Peter’s Park dog run, veteran Boston restaurateur Michela Larson’s latest centers on rustic, Ligurian-inspired dishes like corzetti (coin-shaped pasta) with lamb shoulder ragù and trofie (squiggly hand-rolled pasta) with pesto. A section of its patio is set aside for diners with dogs, lined with water bowls from nearby Polka Dog Bakery.

Courtesy of La Verdad Taqueria

Star chef Ken Oringer’s superaffordable Mexican taqueria just outside Fenway Park offers tacos filled with pollo pibil (sour-orange-rubbed chicken). On nights the Red Sox aren’t playing, dogs are welcome on the two patios and given water bowls.

© Phuong Diep

Both locations of chef-owner Joanne Chang’s Flour Bakery and Café serve freshly-baked breads, pastries, and her renowned sticky buns, as well as daily specials like cucumber-mint soup. Water bowls are set out for dogs at the outdoor bench seating area.

Hotels

In between Faneuil Hall and Boston Common, this Kimpton property affords stellar city views—especially from the top three floors, which have floor-to-ceiling windows—as well as chef Ken Oringer’s steakhouse, KO Prime. Dogs receive a dog bed and bowl, plus the concierge will arrange pet sitting, grooming and walking services.

This Boston classic situated on one of the oldest wharfs in the country recently underwent a $12 million renovation—now all of its 230 guest rooms have marble foyers and bathrooms. The hotel offers a “Luxe Pups” package that includes a visit to Pooches, a dog day-spa in the South End.

Plus:

