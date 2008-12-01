Do-It-Yourself Truffles Party

Melissa Rubel sets out a huge bowl of ganache and dishes of coatings, like almonds and cocoa powder, so guests can create their own truffles.
Steps:
Make the Ganache
In a saucepan, bring 1 quart heavy cream to a simmer. In a large bowl, combine 3 pounds chopped semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, 1 1/2 sticks chopped unsalted butter and a pinch of salt. Pour the hot cream on top. Let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk until smooth.
Flavor the Ganache
Divide the ganache into 4 bowls. For each quarter batch, stir in either 1 1/2 tablespoons dark rum, 4 teaspoons pure peppermint oil and 1 teaspoon ground cardamom or 2 teaspoons instant espresso dissolved in 2 teaspoons water. Cover and refrigerate until firm, 3 hours.
Roll the Truffles
Using a small scoop, drop tablespoons of the ganache onto parchment-lined baking sheets. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Using cold, wet hands, roll the ganache into balls. Coat the truffles in crushed mint candies, chopped almonds, toasted coconut flakes or cocoa powder.
Truffle Ideas
- Peppermint filling with powdered sugar, chocolate cookie crumbs or mint candies
- Espresso filling with cinnamon–sugar, amaretti or cocoa powder-salt mixture
- Rum filling with coconut, candied ginger or toffee
- Cardamom filling with cinnamon–sugar, amaretti or candied ginger
- Plain chocolate filling with raspberry, malt balls or peanuts
