Do-It-Yourself Truffles Party

Melissa Rubel sets out a huge bowl of ganache and dishes of coatings, like almonds and cocoa powder, so guests can create their own truffles.

Kristin Donnelly
December 01, 2008

Steps:

Make the Ganache

In a saucepan, bring 1 quart heavy cream to a simmer. In a large bowl, combine 3 pounds chopped semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, 1 1/2 sticks chopped unsalted butter and a pinch of salt. Pour the hot cream on top. Let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk until smooth.

Flavor the Ganache

Divide the ganache into 4 bowls. For each quarter batch, stir in either 1 1/2 tablespoons dark rum, 4 teaspoons pure peppermint oil and 1 teaspoon ground cardamom or 2 teaspoons instant espresso dissolved in 2 teaspoons water. Cover and refrigerate until firm, 3 hours.

Roll the Truffles

Using a small scoop, drop tablespoons of the ganache onto parchment-lined baking sheets. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Using cold, wet hands, roll the ganache into balls. Coat the truffles in crushed mint candies, chopped almonds, toasted coconut flakes or cocoa powder.

Truffle Ideas

  • Peppermint filling with powdered sugar, chocolate cookie crumbs or mint candies
  • Espresso filling with cinnamon–sugar, amaretti or cocoa powder-salt mixture
  • Rum filling with coconut, candied ginger or toffee
  • Cardamom filling with cinnamon–sugar, amaretti or candied ginger
  • Plain chocolate filling with raspberry, malt balls or peanuts

More Related Recipes:

Chocolate Desserts

Chocolate Desserts

Pairing Chocolate with Wine

Pairing Chocolate with Wine

20 Holiday Parties:

  1. Impromptu 1-Hour Party
  2. Hanukkah
  3. Aprés-Ski Party
  4. Pantry Purge
  5. Cookbook Party
  6. Cheese Tasting
  7. Feast of the Seven Fishes
  8. Open House
  9. Fight Cancer with Cookies
  10. Gumbo Party
  11. Asian Tea Party
  12. Soup Kitchen Party
  13. White-Wine Tasting
  14. Antipasto Party
  15. Iron Chef Potluck
  16. Puff Pastry Prep Party
  17. Winter Solstice
  18. DIY Truffles
  19. Wrap Party
  20. Retro Cocktail Party

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up