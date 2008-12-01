Do-It-Yourself Truffles Party

Steps:

Make the Ganache

In a saucepan, bring 1 quart heavy cream to a simmer. In a large bowl, combine 3 pounds chopped semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, 1 1/2 sticks chopped unsalted butter and a pinch of salt. Pour the hot cream on top. Let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk until smooth.

Flavor the Ganache

Divide the ganache into 4 bowls. For each quarter batch, stir in either 1 1/2 tablespoons dark rum, 4 teaspoons pure peppermint oil and 1 teaspoon ground cardamom or 2 teaspoons instant espresso dissolved in 2 teaspoons water. Cover and refrigerate until firm, 3 hours.

Roll the Truffles

Using a small scoop, drop tablespoons of the ganache onto parchment-lined baking sheets. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Using cold, wet hands, roll the ganache into balls. Coat the truffles in crushed mint candies, chopped almonds, toasted coconut flakes or cocoa powder.

Truffle Ideas

Peppermint filling with powdered sugar, chocolate cookie crumbs or mint candies

Espresso filling with cinnamon–sugar, amaretti or cocoa powder-salt mixture

Rum filling with coconut, candied ginger or toffee

Cardamom filling with cinnamon–sugar, amaretti or candied ginger

Plain chocolate filling with raspberry, malt balls or peanuts

