Juicy Bird

Murray’s Poulet Rouge Fermier Cornish Hen, a French breed, is delectably moist ($5 per lb; murrayschicken.com).

Purebred Beef

The Akaushi cattle raised in Texas, descendants of a Japanese herd, produce supermarbled beef (from $6 per lb; heartbrandbeef.com).

Saltwater Prawn

Farmed in the South Pacific’s Coral Sea, New Caledonia Pacific Blue Salt Prawns are firm and sweet ($17 per lb; seafoods.com).