Imitating celebrity chefs is easier if you have access to their secret ingredients. Fans of Jacques Torres' luscious confections are in luck: The former pastry chef at Manhattan's Le Cirque and current owner of an eponymous chocolate shop in Brooklyn is now selling his remarkably smooth, house-blend dark chocolate by mail order. The small discs are easy to portion out for recipes--if you can resist the urge to eat them right out of the bag ($12 for 2 pounds; 718-875-9772 or www.mrchocolate.com).