Directory 2012

Where to find the beautiful dishes, linens, glassware and more from the pages of Food & Wine.

Food & Wine
August 15, 2012

August 2012 Issue

Cover Image: Heirloom Tomato Salad with Anchovy Vinaigrette

Heirloom Tomato Salad with Anchovy Vinaigrette © John Kernick

Stitched Linen napkin (as surface) in Chambray by Calvin Klein, calvinklein.com; Hudson linen tea towel in Pacific Blue by Libeco Home, libecohomestores.com; Simplicity dinner plate (as charger) in Sky Blue by Dibbern from TableArt, 323-653-8278 or tableartonline.com; Patrician mouth-blown muslin crystal white wine glass by Lobmeyr from TableArt; Mitra steel matte dinner fork by Georg Jensen, 800-546-5253 or georgjensen.com.

The Gastronaut Files: Mastering Ice Cream

How to Make Ice Cream © John Kernick

Citterio 98 spoon by Iittala from Fjorn, fjorn.com.

Well-Being: A Healthy Blogger’s Whole-Grain Dishes

Buckwheat Crêpes with Corn, Tomatoes and Goat Cheese © John Kernick

Porcelain plate by Jan Burtz from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com; porcelain bowl (holding filling) by Daniel Smith from Ochre, 212-414-4332 or ochrestore.com.

A Hollywood Canning Party: Preservation Instinct

Salty-Sweet Spiced Pickled Plums © Young & Hungry

Weck jar from Heath Ceramics, 415-332-3732 or heathceramics.com. Preservation Instinct © Young & Hungry

Purple-striped raw silk napkin from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com. Preservation Instinct © Young & Hungry
Wooden pizza board and linen apron from ABC Carpet & Home. Pickled Figs in Balsamic Vinegar © Young & Hungry

Red-striped raw silk napkin from ABC Carpet & Home.

July 2012 Issue

Trendspotting

Crabmeat Salad © Antonis Achilleos

Berlin soup cup from TableArt, 323-653-8278 or tableartonline.com. Sunflower-Seed Risotto © Antonis Achilleos

Digital bowl by Bernardaud, bernardaud.fr. Hungarian Sausage Stew with Ale © Antonis Achilleos

Beer glass from Ochre, 212-414-4332 or ochrestore.com; Ripple porcelain pasta plate from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com. Farmhand Salad with Goat Cheese © Antonis Achilleos

KU salad serving bowl by Alessi, alessi.com.

Legendary Chef Recipes Made Easy

Goat Cheese Ravioli with Orange and Fennel © Christina Holmes

Plate from Davistudio, davistudio.com. Fettuccine with Spicy Shellfish © Christina Holmes

Bowl from Davistudio.

The Gastronaut Files: Why Xanthan Gum Belongs in Your Pantry

Coconut Baked Alaska with Pineapple Meringue © John Kernick

Dressed plate by Alessi, alessi.com; Sabrina fork by Zani & Zani from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com. Cold Watermelon Soup © John Kernick

Plate by Serax, serax.com; raw silk red-striped napkin from ABC Carpet & Home. Lemon Vinaigrette © John Kernick

Structura bowl by Rosenthal (holding salad), rosenthal.de; 1815 green dinner plate (holding fish) by Royal Doulton, 877-900-9973 or wwrd.com; Minima carafe by Holmegaard from Horne, 877-404-6763 or shophorne.com; Moon flatware by Cutipol from Horne; Festival napkin from Sferra, sferra.com.

Best New Chefs and Their Simplest Recipes

Grilled Halibut with Herb Pistou and Walnut Butter © Con Poulos

Geometry plate by Serax, serax.com; Linea Oro Nero flatware by Mepra, 407-292-2654 or mircenza.com. Grilled Oysters with Spiced Tequila Butter © Con Poulos

Black platter by Alice Goldsmith Ceramics, alicegoldsmithceramics.com; Pott oyster fork from Fitzsu, 323-655-1908 or fitzsu.com. Stuffed Veal Breast with Gigante Beans © Con Poulos

Inca porcelain plate by Daniel Levy, daniellevyporcelain.com. Rice and Sweet Corn Porridge with Dried Scallops © Con Poulos

Matte silver bowl from Dandelion, 415-436-9500 or dandelionsf.com; Python napkin from Huddleson Linens, huddlesonlinens.com; fork by Mono from Fitzsu. Southeast Asian Rib Eye Steaks © Con Poulos

Porcelain blue swirl plate by Gleena, gleena.com; Caos flatware by Richard Ginori, richardginori1735.com. Melon, Berry and Feta Salad © Con Poulos

Charcoal Ripple porcelain plate from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com. Potato Gnocchi with Pastrami Ragù © Con Poulos

Petite fork by DVF, dvf.com; Charcoal Ripple porcelain tray from ABC Carpet & Home. Escarole Salad with Clams and Grilled Corn © Con Poulos

Mediterraneo bowl by Richard Ginori. Grilled Mackerel with Lardo, Avocado and Jalapeño on Toast © Con Poulos

Plate by Daniel Levy; fork by Mono from Fitzsu. Spaghettini with Shrimp, Tomatoes and Chile Crumbs © Con Poulos

Bowl from Caroline Swift, carolineswift.com; napkin from Non-Perishable Goods, nonperishablegoods.bigcartel.com; fork by Mono from Fitzsu.

A Chef’s July Fourth on Cumberland Island

White Gazpacho © John Kernick Tabernacle Crush © John Kernick A Chef's July Fourth on Cumberland Island © John Kernick

Dauville bowl from Canvas, 212-461-1496 or canvashomestore.com; plate by Potomak Studio, potomak.it; Celeste high ball glasses by Ralph Lauren, 888-475-7674 or ralphlaurenhome.com; Maya Chief striped pillow (on swinging porch bench) by D. Bryant Archie Textiles, dbryantarchie.com. A Chef’s July Fourth on Cumberland Island © John Kernick

Fjord tablecloth and runner by Libeco, libecohomestores.com; glasses by Bill Cotton, billycotton.com; bowl (holding salad) by Brickett Davda, brickettdavda.com; vintage stripe coral pillow by John Robshaw Textiles, johnrobshaw.com. Butter Pecan Cookie and Peach Ice Cream Sandwiches © John Kernick

Divine Twine bakers twine from Whisker Graphics, whiskergraphics.com.

June 2012 Issue

Trendspotting

Rosalind Russell © Antonis Achilleos

Giarimi Champagne glasses from Huset Shop, huset-shop.com. Kentucky Special © Antonis Achilleos

Lola tumbler by Baccarat, baccarat.com.

Make-Ahead Grilling

Provençal Leg of Lamb © Lucas Allen

Table Deck Stubby: Walnut charcuterie board by Geoffrey Lilge, onourtable.ca; Festival linen dinner napkin in Canary from Sferra, sferra.com; Sabrina fork by Zani & Zani from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com; Ripple porcelain tray (used as plate) from ABC Carpet & Home. Spiced-Tofu Sandwiches © Lucas Allen

Lavender stoneware plate by Suite One Studio, suiteonestudioceramics.com; Fjord linen napkin in Heather by Libeco Home, libecohomestores.com. Balsamic Marinated Flank Steak © Lucas Allen

All props from Ikea, ikea.com. Tandoori-Style Salmon with Cilantro Gremolata © Lucas Allen Shrimp and Scallops with Lemony Soy © Lucas Allen

Blue platter by Elephant Ceramics, elephantceramics.com; Boxwood Linen napkin in Peacock from March, 415-931-7433 or marchsf.com.

Gastronaut: Fire-Powered Paella

How to Make Paella © John Kernick

Tahoe napkin by Libeco Home, libecohomestores.com.

The Global Grilling Games

Chicken Wings with Molasses Barbecue Sauce © John Kernick Chicken Thighs Marinated with Homemade Ssam Paste © John Kernick

Simplicity plates by Dibbern from TableArt, 323-653-8278 or tableartonline.com. Spicy Korean Grilled Pork © John Kernick

Tile napkin in Plum/Orange by Kim Seybert, kimseybert.com. Grilled Kale with Garlic, Chiles and Bacon © John Kernick

Kitchen cloth by Fog Linen from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com.

Soul Food for a Hungry City

Gin-Campari Old-Fashioned © Marcus Nilsson

Carat OF tumblers by Orrefors, orrefors.us. Soul Food for a Hungry City © Marcus Nilsson

Black Ripple bowl (holding salad) from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com. Almond Cake with Lemon and Crème Fraîche Glaze © Marcus Nilsson

Pink linen napkin from ABC Carpet & Home.

The Chef Who Came to Grill Dinner

Fregola with Charred Onions and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes © Peden + Munk Grilled Summer Squash with Bagna Cauda and Fried Capers © Peden + Munk

Resin Beetle bowl in Pink Swirl by Dinosaur Designs, dinosaurdesigns.com; white ceramic plate by Daniel Smith for Ochre, 212-414-4332 or ochrestore.com. Stone Fruit Pie with Almond Streusel © Peden + Munk

Camden Sky salad plates (used for pie) by Crate & Barrel, 800-967-6696 or crateandbarrel.com.

May 2012 Issue

Trendspotting

Pepino’s Revenge © Antonis Achilleos

Brilliance tumbler by Jasper Conran for Waterford, uk.wwrd.com. Blooming Bibb Lettuce Salad © Antonis Achilleos

Pleated Swirl accent plate by Marchesa for Lenox, 800-223-4311 or lenox.com.

The Family-Food Whisperer

The Family-Food Whisperer © Lucy Schaeffer

Socks Rolled Down tumbler from Marimekko, us.marimekko.com; Vihkiruusu oilcloth placemat from Marimekko. Avocado Crostini Two Ways © Lucy Schaeffer

Lempi glass by Matti Klenell from Iittala, iittala.com; buttering board in green by Ferm Living, ferm-living.com. Turkey Meatballs Two Ways © Lucy Schaeffer

Fantasia dinner fork in Light Blue by Mepra from TableArt, 323-653-8278 or tableartonline.com; Teema plate by Kaj Franck from Iittala.

Beef: Best Value Cuts

Affordable Cuts of Beef © John Kernick

Fog Linen kitchen cloth from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com. Beef Medallions with Bacon and Morels © John Kernick

Pan by All-Clad, all-clad.com; Sabrina salad spoon by Zani & Zani from ABC Carpet & Home. Lemon-and-Garlic-Marinated Flat Iron Steak © John Kernick

Lodge Logic cast-iron reversible grill/griddle from Broadway Panhandler, 866-266-5927 or broadwaypanhandler.com.

Healthy, Authentic Asian Cooking

Thai Chicken with Hot-Sour-Salty-Sweet Sauce © John Kernick

Platter by Noa Ceramics, noaceramics.com; Pink Thistle (top left) and Pink Stella (bottom right) fabric by Madeline Weinrib, madelineweinrib.com. Silky Burmese-Style Eggplant © John Kernick Red Lentil Dal with Tamarind and Asparagus © John Kernick

Beige 4 fabric (left) by Muriel Brandolini from Holland & Sherry, hollandandsherry.com; Elephant fabric (right) by Les Indiennes, lesindiennes.com.

My Favorite YouTube Cooking Lessons

Crispy Corn Tortillas with Chicken and Cheddar © Lucas Allen

Ales fabric by Manuel Canovas from Cowtan & Tout, cowtan.com. Crunchy Pork Kimchi Burgers © Lucas Allen

Bowl by Serax, serax.com. Japanese-Style Trout with Dashi © Lucas Allen

Vence napkin in Spice by Libeco Home, libecohomestores.com.

Best New Pastry Chefs

Milk Chocolate Crémeux with Sesame Crème Anglaise © Jonny Valiant

Mimosa Mint plates by Cacharel from Michael C. Fina, 800-289-3462 or michaelcfina.com; Multi-Check napkin in Aqua by Tina Chen Design from Lynnens, 866-629-3659 or lynnens.com. Hazelnut-Brown-Butter Brownies © Jonny Valiant

Waterlily Chocolate Coral fabric by Allegra Hicks, allegrahicks.com; pink Blossom plate by Bodo Sperlein for Nikko Ceramics, nikko-bodosperlein.com. Vanilla Semifreddo and Orange Sorbet Terrine © Jonny Valiant

Fantasia dinner fork in Pink by Mepra from TableArt, 323-653-8278 or tableartonline.com; R156 ikat fabric by Bermingham & Co., berminghamfabrics.com; pink Cloud plate by Bodo Sperlein for Nikko Ceramics. Lemon, Poppy and Chèvre Cheesecakes with Rhubarb © Jonny Valiant

T132 ikat fabric by Bermingham & Co.; Blossom plates by Bodo Sperlein for Nikko Ceramics.

Top Chef Challenge

Salmon Carpaccio with Lemon Aioli and Pork Rind Crumble © Antonis Achilleos

Square plate by Serax, serax.com; 1815 Tapas dip tray by Royal Doulton, 877-900-9973 or wwrd.com.

April 2012 Issue

Dinner Party with Wine’s Power Couple

Crab Imperial with Red Pepper © Michael Turek Dinner Party with Wine’s Power Couple © Michael Turek

Anemone tray by Christofle from Neiman Marcus, 888-888-4757 or neimanmarcus.com; wineglasses by Baccarat, baccarat.com. Spinach Salad with Garlic-Cider Vinaigrette © Michael Turek Red-Wine-Braised Beef Shanks © Michael Turek

Lucky Butterflies ornament by Baccarat; Lilac plates (holding salad) by Christiane Perrochon from Sue Fisher King, 888-811-7276 or suefisherking.com; Vuelta charger by Jars Ceramics from Anthem, 415-440-6500 or anthemsf.com. Strozzapreti with Lamb Ragù © Michael Turek

Serving bowl by Daniel Levy from Anthem.

The Ultimate High-Low Pairing Guide

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp with Kimchi-Miso Butter © Anna Williams

Hermès Bleus d’Ailleurs dinner plate, 800-441-4488 or usa.hermes.com; Cactus sterling silver dinner fork by Gundorph Albertus from Georg Jensen, 800-546-5253 or georgjensen.com; Patrician white wineglass by Josef Hoffmann for Lobmeyr from Neue Galerie, 212-628-6200 or neuegalerie.org; Khiva fabric from Pierre Frey, pierrefrey.com; Modern Classic white salad/dessert plate by Donna Hay for Royal Doulton, 877-900-9973 or wwrd.com. Korean Seafood Pancakes © Anna Williams

Sendan-Tokusa (Blue Line) Series blue-and-white-striped plate from Pearl River, 800-878-2446 or pearlriver.com; Monaco plate from Fishs Eddy, 877-347-4733 or fishseddy.com; Petite Collection fork and knife by Diane von Furstenberg, 888-472-2383 or dvf.com; Malachite paper in Wavy Navy by Brett Design, brettdesignwallpaper.com; Soapstone bowl from Canvas, 212-461-1496 or canvashomestore.com; Sendan-Tokusa (Blue Line) Series bowl from Pearl River. Spice-Glazed Lamb Chops with Red Wine-Coffee Pan Sauce © Anna Williams

Tortoise Gold Finition dinner plate by Jaune de Chrome from DeVine Corp., 732-751-0500 or devinecorp.net; Cream Scale Platinum Finition dessert plate by Jaune de Chrome from DeVine Corp.; Duquetterie fabric by Tony Duquette for Jim Thompson, jimthompson.com; Adrien wineglass by Astier de Villatte from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com. Lamb-and-Spinach-Stuffed Onions © Anna Williams

Saucer lunch plate by Joan Pottery, joanplattpottery.com; Classic Carved Fawn salad plate by Alice Goldsmith Ceramics from Michael C. Fina, 800-289-3462 or michaelcfina.com; Festival linen napkin in Mustard from Sferra, sferra.com; Willow wine goblet from Canvas; Ombre glass by Bobby Flay for Kohl’s, kohls.com; Due Ice Oro fork by Mepra from Lekker Home, lekkerhome.com. Shaking Beef © Anna Williams

Atlas saucer by Nymphenburg from Kneen & Co., 773-880-8424 or kneenandco.com; dinner plate by Potomak Studio from ABC Carpet & Home; Pensees bread and butter plate from Bernardaud, bernardaud.fr; Bakou fabric in Prune from Pierre Frey; Otto black matte stainless steel fork by TableArt, 323-653-8278 or tableartonline.com; crystal wineglass by Polka for Lobmeyr from Kneen & Co.; Iride water tumbler in Amethyst by Missoni for Richard Ginori, richardginori1735.com. Asian Beef with Basil © Anna Williams

Pebblestone dinner plate in Eggplant by Diane von Furstenberg; Provence plate by Jars Ceramics for Crate & Barrel, 800-967-6696 or crateandbarrel.com; Tenugui napkin from Tortoise General Store, 310-314-8448 or tortoisegeneralstore.com; chopsticks from Pearl River; Basalt tray in Slate Gray by Revol from Amazon, amazon.com; Derby wine goblet from Canvas. Wild Mushroom Lasagna © Anna Williams Penne with Asparagus, Peas, Mushrooms and Cream © Anna Williams

Provo Prima rectangular porcelain placemat by Paola Navone for Richard Ginori from TableArt; Patrician red wineglass by Josef Hoffmann for Lobmeyr from Neue Galerie; Horn round bowl by Roost from Velocity Art and Design, 866-781-9494 or velocityartanddesign.com; Amanda napkin in Orange by Roberta Freymann, robertafreymann.com; Twirl red wineglass by Diane von Furstenberg; Solar Eclipse plate from Pearl River.

March 2012 Issue

Germination Nation

Super Sprout Chopped Salad © Antonis Achilleos

Striped fabric by Hable Construction, 718-834-1752 or hableconstruction.com; porcelain salad forks by Tsé & Tsé from Cube Marketplace, 213-542-3337 or cubemarketplace.com; bowl by Serax, serax.com.

Fast: Healthy Snack Attack

Asian Snack Mix with Nori © Quentin Bacon

Piccolo bowl by Eno from Fitzsu, 323-655-1908 or fitzsu.com. Black Pepper Kettle Corn © Quentin Bacon

Funnel by Seletti, 347-732-5270 or selettinorthamerica.com.

Well-Being: Gail Simmons Unpacks Her Knives

Quinoa and Brown Rice Bowl with Vegetables and Tahini © Quentin Bacon

Bowl by Rina Menardi from Provide, 604-632-0095 or providehome.com; sauce bowl in ash by MUD Australia from Horne, 877-404-6763 or shophorne.com. Shakshuka with Fennel and Feta © Quentin Bacon

Ceramic pan by 4th-market from Baum-Kuchen, shop.baum-kuchen.net.

Tasting Room

In Praise of Powerful Cabernet © Seth Smoot In Praise of Powerful Cabernet © Seth Smoot

Movia Bordeaux glass from Italian Wine Merchants, 212-473-2323 or italianwinemerchants.com; Robert Mondavi Bordeaux glass by Waterford from Bloomingdale’s, bloomingdales.com; Riedel Vitis Cabernet glass from Riedel, riedel.com; Riedel O Bordeaux wine tumbler from Williams-Sonoma, williams-sonoma.com; Zalto Denk’Art Bordeaux glass by Aldo Sohm from Winemonger, 866-966-6437 or winemonger.com; Baccarat Woods of Euphoria Bordeaux glass from Neiman Marcus, 866-908-1191 or baccarat.neimanmarcus.com; Holmegaard Cabernet glass from Fitzsu, 323-655-1908 or fitzsu.com; Rosenthal TAC 02 Bordeaux glass from TableArt, 323-653-8278 or tableartonline.com; Schott Zwiesel Pure Cabernet glass from Crystal Classics, 800-999-0655 or crystalclassics.com.

Natural Curiosity at Home

Egg Sandwich with Mustard Greens and Avocado © Paul Costello

Wooden board by Sagaform from Yolk, 323-660-4315 or shopyolk.com. Natural Curiosities at Home © Paul Costello

Baking tray by Zani & Zani from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com; dotted bowl from Driade, 305-572-2915 or driademiami.com; Fantasia serving spoon by Mepra from TableArt, 323-653-8278 or tableartonline.com; ceramic serving bowl from OK Store, 323-653-3501 or okthestore.com.

The 21st Century Healthy Pantry

Johnny Monis’s Guide to Lean Meats © Con Poulos

Nature’s Canvas sandstone dinner plate by Wedgwood, 877-900-9973 or na.wwrd.com; fork by Mono, mono.de; offset mosaic tile in metallic black by Ann Sacks, annsacks.com; kitchen cloth by Fog Linen from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com. Akasha Richmond’s Vegan Grocery List © Con Poulos

Graphite bowl by Vera Wang for Wedgwood. Elisabeth Prueitt’s Guide to Healthy Grains © Con Poulos

H+ canister from Alder & Co, 503-224-1647 or alderandcoshop.com; Dusk dinner plate by Vera Wang for Wedgwood; offset mosaic tile in gloss white by Ann Sacks.

The 2,000-Degree Dinner Party

Sweet Cauliflower-and-Carrot Pickles © Fredrika Stjärne

Napoli tablecloth by Libeco-Lagae, libecohomestores.com. A 2,000-Degree Dinner Party with the Artisans at Esque © Fredrika Stjärne

Porcelain plates by Jan Burtz from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com; glassware by Esque Studio, 503-289-6392 or esque-studio.com. Blistered Snap Peas with Mint © Fredrika Stjärne

Platter by Christiane Perrochon, christianeperrochon.com; Off Pitcher + Cup 2012 by Esque Studio. Curried Carrot Soup with Tarragon Oil © Fredrika Stjärne

Lump bowl by Esque Studio.

Top Chef Top 10

Whole-Wheat Fettuccine with Arugula Pesto © Antonis Achilleos

Porcelain plate by Jan Burtz from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com.

February 2012 Issue

The Perennial Plate’s Great American Road Trip

Bowl by Jan Burtz © Pernille Pedersen

Bowl by Jan Burtz from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com; server by Tina Frey from Horne, 877-404-6763 or shophorne.com; Organic Sand plates from The Conran Shop, 866-755-9079 or conranusa.com.

Family Dinner Recipes

baking dish in Pepper by Revol © Pernille Pedersen Perra Cotta pot Courtesy of Lostine

Rectangular baking dish in Pepper by Revol, revol-usa.com. Perra Cotta pot by 4th-Market from Baum-Kuchen, baum-kuchen.net; Madras kitchen towel from Terrain, 877-583-7724 or shopterrain.com.

Chefs Make Change: Star Chefs’ Dream Recipes

platter by Elephant Ceramics © Con Poulos Chinoiserie green plate from Jasper Conran © Con Poulos

Shadow Line Peacock Classic Estates Collection wall covering from Stark, starkcarpet.com; platter by Elephant Ceramics, elephantceramics.com (left). Chinoiserie green plate from Jasper Conran at Wedgwood, wwrd.com; soup bowl by Christiane Perrochon, christianeperrochon.com; matte black spoon by Zani & Zani from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 (right).
glass tumblers by Nicole Farhi © Con Poulos Ikat Tablecloth © Con Poulos

Polychrome bowl with aqua interior by Middle Kingdom Porcelain, 800-560-2146 middlekingdomporcelain.com; glass tumblers by Nicole Farhi, nicolefarhi.com (left). Ikat tablecloth from The Gardener, thegardener.com; Tourron dinner plate by Jars from Didriks, 617-354-5700 or didriks.com (right).
Tourron dinner plate © Con Poulos Christiane Perrochon plate © Con Poulos

Tourron dinner plate by Jars from Didriks (left). Dinner plate by Christiane Perrochon (right).
Winterthur Garden wall covering © Con Poulos serving bowl by Brickett Davda © Con Poulos

Winterthur Garden wall covering from Stark (left). Tourron dinner plate by Jars from Didriks; serving bowl by Brickett Davda from March, 415-931-7433 or marchsf.com; Glass Family goblet from Alessi, 212-941-7300 or alessi.com (right).
Hella Jongerius serving bowl for Makkum © Con Poulos Hermit bowl © Con Poulos

Serving bowls (with lentils) by Hella Jongerius for Makkum from Wabnitz Editions, Ltd., 614-818-1446 or wabnitzeditions.com (left); Hermit bowl (with beans) by Middle Kingdom Porcelain; matte black servers by Zani & Zani from ABC Carpet & Home (right).
Peony Place wall covering by Nina Campbell © Con Poulos Nason & Moretti glass © Con Poulos

Peony Place wall covering by Nina Campbell for Osborne & Little, 203-353-0854 or osborneandlittle.com; bowl by Brickett Davda from March; Linea Oro flatware by Mepra from Lekker Home, 877-753-5537 or lekkerhome.com (left). 88/1 glass by Nason & Moretti from TableArt, 323-653-8278 or tableartonline.com (right).
Czech casserole © Con Poulos Haiti fabric © Con Poulos

Cherished Czech casserole by Tsé & Tsé from Fitzsu, 323-655-1908 or fitzsu.com; Mera scarf by Lemlem, 800-515-2779 or lemlem.com; Horn flatware by Roost from Velocity Art and Design, 866-781-9494 or velocityartanddesign.com (left). Haiti fabric from Stark Carpet; serving platter by Elephant Ceramics (right).
Santiago flatware © Con Poulos Honeycomb serving bowl © Con Poulos

Santiago flatware by Alessi (left). Honeycomb serving bowl by dbO Home, 860-364-6008 or dbohome.com; napkins by Non-Perishable Goods, nonperishablegoods.bigcartel.com (right).
Braised Carrots with Lamb © Con Poulos

Handmade plates by Jan Burtz from ABC Carpet & Home.

January 2012 Issue

Trendspotting: Start Your Own Food Business

Sweet-and-Sour Shrimp © Seth Smoot

Coupe ceramic bowls (with shrimp) from The Conran Shop, 866-755-9079 or conranusa.com; towel (with shrimp) from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com. Artisanal Style - Ceramic Jar Courtesy of Terrain Artisanal Style - Sycamore Cutting Board Courtesy of Lostine

Thrown Cutlery white ceramic jar from Terrain, 877-583-7724 or shopterrain.com; The Baguette Board sycamore cutting board by Tyler Hays for Lostine, anthropologie.com or lostine.com. Artisanal Style - Spears Place Mat Courtesy of Suki Cheema Artisanal Style - Maple Syrup © Nell Dodge for 603 Here and There

Spears place mat by Suki Cheema, sukicheema.com; maple syrup from 603 Here & There, 603hereandthere.com.

American Culinary Icons

Key Lime Pie with Chocolate-Almond Crust © John Kernick

Gradient tea towel by Scholten & Baijings for Hay from A+R, 800-913-0071 or aplusrstore.com. Parsnip Triangoli with Aged Balsamic Vinegar © John Kernick

Zig Zag plate by Paola Navone from Fitzsu, 323-655-1908 or fitzsu.com. Scallops with Snow Peas, Cauliflower and Peanut Panade © John Kernick

Powerstone dinner plate by Diane von Furstenberg, 888-472-2383 or dvf.com; "Hicks? Hexagon" wallpaper by David Hicks from Cole & Son, cole-and-son.com. Nacho Burgers © John Kernick

"Siirtolapuutarha" plate by Marimekko, marimekko.com. Olive Oil-Poached Cod with Mussels, Orange and Chorizo © John Kernick

Blossom deep plate by Bodo Sperlein for Nikko Ceramics, nikkoceramics.com; Moon fork by Cutipol from Horne, 877-404-6763 or shophorne.com. Crispy Potato Galette with Smoked Fish and Dill Crème © John Kernick

"Teorema" plate by Isi Milano, isimilano.com; hemstitch linen napkin by Gayle Warwick from The Silver Peacock, 212-426-2610 or thesilverpeacock.com. Swiss Chard with Ginger and Cumin © John Kernick

Bargu Indigo block-printed linen by John Robshaw Textiles, 212-594-6006 or johnrobshaw.com; platter from Antico Doccia from Richard Ginori 1735, richardginori1735.com. Okra Gumbo with Blue Crabs and Shrimp © John Kernick

Spoon from Ochre, 212-414-4332 or ochrestore.com. Shanghai Stir-Fried Pork with Cabbage © John Kernick

Palais Chinois wallpaper by Osborne & Little, 203-359-1500 or osborneandlittle.com; Tonsui plate from Dandelion, 415-436-9500 or dandelionsf.com.

The Ultimate Wine Geek Road Trip

Honey-Glazed Lamb with Herbes de Provence © Con Poulos

Willow wine goblets from Canvas, 212-461-1496 or canvashomestore.com. Trout Schnitzel with Lemon-Chile Butter © Con Poulos

Taste tray by Paolo Navone for Reichenbach from Tabula Tua, 888-535-6590 or tabulatua.com.

