November 29, 2011

December 2011 Issue

Trendspotting

Cabbage with Parsley Cream © Ray Hom Scandinavian Candy Shops © Ray Hom

“Salix” plate (used as charger) by Gustabsberg from Huset, huset-shop.com; “Temma” dinner plate by Iittala from Fjorn Scandinavian, 877-706-0384 or fjorn.com; “Tapio” eight-ounce red wine glass (with peppermints) and 3.25-ounce wide sherry glass (with licorice) by Tapio Wirkkala from Fjorn Scandinavian.
Grilled Salmon Gravlax © Ray Hom New Nordic Spirits © Ray Hom

“Marionette” plate by FermLiving from Huset; “Stockholm Schnapps” shot glass (with vodkas) by Giarimi Design from Huset.

Fatty Crab Goes to the Beach

Butter-Poached Lobster with Kimchi Butter Sauce © Cedric Angeles

Plates from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com. Squid in Tamarind Brown Butter with Green Mango © Cedric Angeles

Plate from ABC Carpet & Home. Pappardelle with Clams, Turmeric and Habaneros © Cedric Angeles

Copper plate, bowls and glassware from ABC Carpet & Home.

The Secret to Great Roasts

The Secret to Great Roasts © John Kernick

“Amanda Orange” napkin by Roberta Roller Rabbit, 646-502-7086 or robertarollerrabbit.com. Slow-Roasted Salmon with Tarragon and Citrus © John Kernick Slow-Roasted Salmon with Tamarind, Ginger and Chipotle © John Kernick

“Taste Blue” dinner plate (left) by Paola Navone for Reichenbach from Tabula Tua, 888-535-6590 or tabulatua.com; “Navy Fringe” platter (right) by Jasper Conran from Wedgwood, wedgwoodusa.com; black serving fork from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com; “Fall Floral Plum” napkin by Pehr, 647-343-8024 or pehrdesigns.com.
Brined Roast Chicken with Olive Bread Panzanella © John Kernick Butter-Roasted Chicken with Cilantro and Mint © John Kernick

“Jacqueline” napkin (left) by Les Indiennes, 518-537-3735 or lesindiennes.com; “Colored Elements” plate by Royal Copenhagen from Ochre, 212-414-4332 or ochrestore.com; “Criss Cross” napkin by Pehr.
Rosemary-Pepper Beef Rib Roast with Porcini Jus © John Kernick Spiced Coriander and Mustard-Crusted Rib Roast of Beef © John Kernick

“Burlesque” goblets (right) by Nason Moretti from Barneys New York, barneys.com; wine decanter from Blue Hill Farm, bluehillfarm.com; carving set by Claude Dozorme from TableArt, 323-653-8278 or tableartonline.com; “Pink Elsa” napkin by Roberta Roller Rabbit.

Editors’ Favorite Gifts

Scotch-Spiked Caramel Sauce © Antonis Achilleos

Ice cream bowl (with caramel) by Alessi, 212-941-7300 or alessi.com.

A Modern Bohemian Christmas Party

Stracciatella with Spinach © Fredrika Stjärne

Soupspoons from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com. Chicken Milanese with Sage-and-Lemon-Butter Sauce © Fredrika Stjärne

Black cutlery from ABC Carpet & Home.

His-and-Hers Holiday

Lobster, Clam and Kimchi Stew © Michael Turek

“Ombrages” dinner plate by Raynaud from DeVine Corp., 732-751-0500 or devinecorp.net; “Aegean” soup bowl by L’Objet, 855-562-5388 or l-objet.com; “Petite” spoon by Diane von Furstenberg, dvf.com. Bacon, Cheddar and Onion Quiche © Michael Turek

“Balcon du Guadalquivir” plate by Hermès, usa.hermes.com. Traditional Napa Cabbage Kimchi © Michael Turek Almost-Instant Hot Kimchi © Michael Turek

“Polychrome” white serving bowl (left) and “Polychrome” black serving bowl (right) by Middle Kingdom Porcelain, 800-560-2146 or middlekingdom
porcelain.com; “Flash” dinner plates by Nikko Ceramics, nikkoceramics.com. Grilled Hen-of-the-Woods Mushrooms with Sesame © Michael Turek

“Ombrages” black dinner plate by Raynaud from DeVine Corp.; handcrafted white ceramic bowl from Global Table, 212-431-5839 or globaltable.com; “White 8” fabric by Muriel Brandolini from Holland & Sherry, hollandandsherry.com. Marja and Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Holiday Menu © Michael Turek

(clockwise from left) “Hermit” serving bowl by Middle Kingdom Poreclain; “Ombrages” dinner plate by Raynaud from DeVine Corp.; “Balcon du Guadalquivir” platter by Hermès with carving set by Claude Dozorme from TableArt, 323-653-8278 or tableartonline.com; “Polychrome” black serving bowl (above) by Middle Kingdom Porcelain; bamboo steamer basket from Kiosk, 212-226-8601 or kioskkiosk.com. Dark-Chocolate Pudding with Candied Ginger © Michael Turek

Red lacquer tray and wooden spoons from Global Table.

A Torrisi State of Mind

Buckwheat-Potato Knishes with Caviar © John Kernick

Tallulah Bankhead autographed photo (in background) from New York First, 800-581-7599 or newyorkfirst.com.

L.A.’s Best Wrap Party

Endive Salad with Persimmons and Hazelnuts © Jonny Valiant

1950s white ceramic plate (with salad) by Scholert from The End of History, 212-647-7598 or theendofhistoryshop.blogspot.com; cherrywood tongs by Jonathan’s Spoons from Heath Ceramics, 415-332-3732 or heathceramics.com. Spiced Leg of Lamb with Olives, Apricots and Lemons © Jonny Valiant

David Mellor carving set, serving platter and wineglasses from Heath Ceramics; nickel totem candle holders by E.R. Butler from Commune, 310-855-9080 or communedesign.com. Fennel-Garlic Pork Roast © Jonny Valiant

Ceramic serving platter by Christiane Perrochon, christianeperrochon.com; “Rim” dinner plates in redwood by Heath Ceramics; “Cabernet” water glass by Holmegaard from Heath Ceramics; recycled tall olive glass by BottleHood from Heath Ceramics; “Red Ticking” table linens from Commune. An A-List Party Menu © Jonny Valiant Sautéed Parsnips with Dates and Spiced Yogurt © Jonny Valiant

“Rim” dinner plates (left) in redwood by Heath Ceramics; totem candle holders by E.R. Butler from Commune; recycled tall olive glass by BottleHood from Heath Ceramics; “Red Ticking” table linens from Commune. Brandy-Mascarpone Semifreddo © Jonny Valiant

Serving platter by Heath Ceramics; vintage Italian cordial glasses from The End of History.

November 2011 Issue

The Always-Hungry Guide to 24-7 Eating

English Muffins © Con Poulos

"Blue Butterfly" plate (on left) by Jasper Conran for Wedgwood, 877-900-9973 or na.wwrd.com; cobalt/burnish gold plate from Dandelion, 415-436-9500 or dandelionsf.com; "Due Ice Oro" fork by Mepra from Lekker Home, 877-753-5537 or lekkerhome.com; "Tenugui" cloth from Tortoise General Store, 310-314-8448 or tortoisegeneralstore.com; "High Rise" wineglass in smoke by Diane von Furstenberg, dvf.com. Salami-and-Egg Mishmash © Con Poulos

"Pebblestone" plate in smoke grey by Diane von Furstenberg; "Country Estate" tea/coffee cup and saucer by Juliska, 203-316-0212 or juliska.com; "Honest" drinking glass by Orskov from A+R, 800-913-0071 or aplusrstore.com. Beer-and-Cheddar Soup © Con Poulos

Square salad plate by Christiane Perrochon from Sue Fisher King, 888-811-7276 or suefisherking.com; "Pashmina" plate by Wedgwood; soapstone bowl from Canvas, 212-461-1496 or canvashomestore.com. Meat Loaf with Creamy Onion Gravy © Con Poulos

Platter by Christina Kim of Dosa for Heath Ceramics, 415-332-3732 or heathceramics.com; "Black Fluted Mega" plate by Royal Copenhagen from Ochre, 212-414-4332 or ochrestore.com; bowl by Atelier NL from Wabnitz Editions, wabnitzeditions.com; "High Rise" wineglass in smoke by Diane von Furstenberg; "Due Ice Oro" salad serving spoon by Mepra from Lekker Home. Squash Stuffed with Quinoa and Wild Mushrooms © Con Poulos

"Fiamma Collection" coupe plate by Missoni for Richard Ginori, richardginori1735.com; "High Rise" wineglass in smoke by Diane von Furstenberg; "Napoli" table linen in mustard by Libeco Home, libecohomestores.com. Apple Crumb Coffee Cakes © Con Poulos

"Gustavsberg Salix Fika" plate from Huset, huset-shop.com.

Michael Symon's Heartland Thanksgiving

Michael Symon's Heartland Thanksgiving Table © Con Poulos

"Bodega Vino" glasses from Anthropologie, anthropologie.com; "Barre" dinner plates (used as chargers) by Simon Pearce, 800-774-5277 or simonpearce.com; hand-painted Limoge porcelain salad plates by Marie Daâge from Treillage, 212-535-2288 or bunnywilliams.com. Shaved-Vegetable Salad © Con Poulos

"Barre" dinner plates (used as chargers) by Simon Pearce; hand-painted Limoge porcelain salad plates by Marie Daâge from Treillage. Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes © Con Poulos

Porcelain dinner plate by Daniel Smith from Ochre, 212-414-4332 or ochrestore.com; "Safari" fork by Roost from Velocity Art and Design, 866-781-9494 or velocityartanddesign.com. Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Capers, Walnuts and Anchovies © Con Poulos

Lotus-inspired platter from Treillage; "Safari" serving spoon by Roost from Velocity Art and Design. Apple Brown Betty © Con Poulos

Dessert bowl by Daniel Smith from Ochre.

Fall's Best Pies

Cranberry-Glazed Pumpkin Pie © Dana Gallagher

"Spring Serenade" accent plate (with Cranberry-Glazed Pumpkin Pie) by Tien Manh Dinh for Royal Crown Derby, royalcrownderby.co.uk; "Classico" cutlery from Canvas, 212-461-1496 or canvashomestore.com. Old-Fashioned Apple Pie © Dana Gallagher

"Pink Bouquet" plate (with Old-Fashioned Apple Pie) by Tien Manh Dinh for Royal Crown Derby, royalcrownderby.co.uk; "Classico" cutlery from Canvas, 212-461-1496 or canvashomestore.com. Salted Caramel Pie © Dana Gallagher

"Four Seasons" linen fabric in winter by Victoria Hagan, 212-888-1178 or victoriahagan.com. Apple Cider Cream Pie © Dana Gallagher

Kitchen cloth by Fog Linen from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com.

Hugh Acheson's Neo-Retro Southern Cooking

Grilled Shrimp with Apple and Charred Scallions © Fredrika Stjärne

"Long Dew" servers from Dinosaur Designs, dinosaurdesigns.com.au; "Rhonda" serving platter (with shrimp) from Canvas, 212-461-1496 or canvashomestore.com. Slow-Grilled Rack of Lamb with Mustard and Herbs © Fredrika Stjärne

Cutting board by Dansk from OK, 323-653-3501 or okstore.la. Lima Bean and Sweet Pepper Gratin © Fredrika Stjärne

Pie dish in black cumin by Diane von Furstenberg from Bloomingdale's, bloomingdales.com; "Just Stripes Copper" tea towel by Studiopatró, 415-775-3432 or studiopatro.com. Rice Pudding with Butternut Squash and Sweet Milk Tea © Fredrika Stjärne

"Flash" plate by Nikko Ceramics, nikkoceramics.com; "Singing I" bowl by Donna Karan Lenox from Bloomingdale's.

October 2011 Issue

DIY Bitters

Cranberry-Spice Cocktail recipe © Johnny Valiant

"Herringbone" highball class from Calvin Klein Home, 212-292-9000 or calvinklein.com; julep strainer from Cocktail Kingdom, 212-647-9166 or cocktailkingdom.com; "Yarai" 85 ml bitters bottle from Cocktail Kingdom. Three Bitters Recipes © Johnny Valiant

"WMF" 210 ml bitters bottle (left) from Cocktail Kingdom; "WMF" 310 ml bitters bottle (center) from Cocktail Kingdom; "Yarai" 85 ml bitters bottle (right) from Cocktail Kingdom. Cider-Maple Pork Chops with Woodland Bitters Compote recipe © Johnny Valiant

"Hungry" plate by Tsé & Tsé from Horne, 877-404-6763 or shophorne.com; linen kitchen cloth by Fog Linen Work from Ochre, 212-414-4332 or ochrestore.com. Figgy-Orange Cocktail recipe © Johnny Valiant

"Juwel" Champagne coupe by Theresienthal from TableArt, 323-653-8278 or tableartonline.com; "WMF" 210 ml bitters bottle from Cocktail Kingdom.

Weeknight Stews

Speedy Ratatouille with Goat Cheese recipe © Johnny Valiant

Plate (foreground) from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com; "Gabriella" bowl from Pottery Barn, 888-779-5176 or potterybarn.com; "Mitos" wineglass by Arik Levy for Kvetna from TableArt, 323-653-8278 or tableartonline.com; linen napkin by Fog Linen Work from Horne, 877-404-6763 or shophorne.com. Chicken Dijon recipe © Johnny Valiant

Bowl from ABC Carpet & Home. Marseille-Style Shrimp Stew © Johnny Valiant

"Landscape" dinner plate by Rosenthal, rosenthalusa-shop.com.

Halloween Hijinks

Halloween Party recipes © David Malosh

"Devil Damask Flock" wallpaper by Timorous Beasties from Ted Boerner, 212-675-5665 or tedboerner.com; "Women's Face with Candle" porcelain wall plate by Fornasetti from Barneys New York, barneys.com; oxidized bronze candlesticks by Ted Muehling from E.R. Butler & Co., 617-722-0230 or erbutler.com; "Harriet" medium black goblet (next to punch bowl) from Juliska, 888-414-8448 or juliska.com; "Harriet" black fishbowl vase (with flowers) from Juliska; black footed nine-inch square cake stand from Sweet & Saucy Shop, 562-397-9190 or sweetandsaucysupply.com. Dark and Stormy Death Punch recipe © David Malosh

"Flights of Fancy" claw tongs by Michael Aram from Michael C. Fina, 800-289-3462 or michaelcfina.com. Swamp Chili recipe © David Malosh

"Insect #2" decoupage plate by John Derian, 212-677-3917 or johnderian.com. Ghostly Lemon Cake Pops recipe © David Malosh

"Eve" small black compote from Juliska.

September 2011 Issue

Trendspotting: The New Food Artists

Tête-à-Tête glass Courtesy of Fornasetti.com

Tête-à-Tête glass "Lei" and Lui" vases by Nigel Coates from Barneys New York, barneys.com. Courtesy of Stueben

"Baby's First Cocktail" Champagne coupe by Tom Sachs for Steuben, 800-783-8236 or steuben.com. Porcelain plate by Diem Chau Courtesy of Diem Chau

Porcelain plate by Diem Chau, diemchau.com. Diane von Furstenberg Courtesy dvf.com

"Brushstroke" plate by Diane von Furstenberg, 888-472-2383 or dvf.com. Damien Hirst Courtesy othercriteria.com

"Superstition" plate by Damien Hirst from Gagosian Gallery, 212-744-9200 or gagosian.com. Campana Brothers Courtesy bernardaud.com

"Euro Tropiques #08" plate from Bernardaud, bernardaud.com. Todd Oldham Courtesy fishseddy.com

"Charley Harper Orange Fish" couple plate by Todd English for Fishs Eddy, 877-347-4733 or fishseddy.com. Astrid Sylwan Courtesy Marimekko

Plywood tray by Astrid Sylwan for Marimekko, us.marimekko.com.

Vegetable brooches by Hemmerle, hemmerle.com; -->

David Bouley: Dishes to Impress Your Guests

Platter by Elephant Ceramics © John Kernick

Platter by Elephant Ceramics, . Platter by Elephant Ceramics © John Kernick

Platter by Elephant Ceramics.

Summer Party Dishes: Art of Summer Cooking Best Recipes & Style

Herbed Fazzoletti with Asparagus and Burrata © Con Poulos

Hand-dipped vintage green-enamel flatware by A Fabulous Fete, etsy.com/shop/afabulousfete; white ceramic plate by Caroline Swift, carolineswift.com. Pavlovas with Passion Fruit Curd © Con Poulos

Bone china espresso cup, espresso spoon and ceramic serving plate by Caroline Swift. Curry Lobster Rolls © Con Poulos

Porcelain plate by Jan Burtz from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com; vintage textile from Sri, 718-599-2559 or srithreads.com. Mixed-Bean Crudités with Olive-Anchovy Aioli © Con Poulos

Platter by Elephant Ceramics, elephantceramics.com. Kale-and-Scallion Negimaki © Con Poulos

Ceramic platter by dbO Home, 860-364-6008 or dbohome.com. Fresh Lima Bean Gratins © Con Poulos

Hand-dipped vintage green-enamel flatware by A Fabulous Fete; ceramic bowls by Eric Bonnin Ceramics, 917-575-3942 or ericbonninceramics.com; platter by Elephant Ceramics. Grilled Sardines with Piquillo Pepper Sauce © Con Poulos

Platter by Elephant Ceramics. Thai Chicken and Watermelon Salad © Con Poulos

"Nani Iro" fabric by Naomi Ito from Purl Soho, 212-420-8796 or purlsoho.com. Nectarine-Buttermilk Pops © Con Poulos

Hand-dipped glazed porcelain popsicle sticks by Lisa Jones from Pigeon Toe Ceramics, 503-709-5479 or pigeontoeceramics.com; "Thumbprint" Venetian glass dish by Elsa Peretti from Tiffany & Co. Boston Lettuce Salad with Herbs © Con Poulos

Handmade paper mobile by Heather Frazier from Frazier & Wing, frazierandwing.com; "Future" glass by Peter Svarrer from Horne, 877-404-6763 or shophorne.com; "Solo" stainless steal fork by Cutipol from Horne. Grilled Squash Ribbons and Prosciutto with Mint Dressing © Con Poulos

Skewers by AHeirloom, aheirloom.com; porcelain saucier from Potomak Studio, potomak.it; vintage Japanese textile from Sri. Radishes with Sour Cream Dressing and Nigella Seeds © Con Poulos

Antique silver bowl from Ochre, 212-414-4332 or ochrestore.com. Broccoli with Bacon, Blue Cheese and Ranch Dressing © Con Poulos

Ceramic pearlywinkle blue stoneware plate by Eric Bonnin Ceramics. Hibiscus-Berry Gelatins © Con Poulos

Wallpaper by Trove, 212-268-2046 or troveline.com. The Ideal Summer Cheese Plate © Con Poulos

Porcelain plate from Potomak Studio; silver spoons by Miranda Meilleur, mirandameilleur.co.uk.

August 2011 Issue

Oyster Odyssey

Brick French blue dish towels © Michael Turek

"Brick French" blue dish towels from Farmhouse Wares, 866-567-7958 or farmhousewares.com; butcher trays from Dick Blick Art Materials, 800-828-4548 or dickblick.com.

The Fabulous Beekman Boys' Barn-Raising Potluck

Barre goblets by Simon Pearce © Fredrika Stjärne

"Barre" goblets by Simon Pearce, 800-774-5277 or simonpearce.com.

July 2011 Issue

Trendspotting

Glass flask from JB Prince © Kate Mathis

Glass flask from JB Prince, 800-473-0577 or jbprince.com; test tubes and stand from Sneezer222, etsy.com/shop/sneezer222.

Best New Chefs and Their Simplest Recipes

Granite dinner plate © Anna Williams

"Granite" dinner plate from dbO Home, 860-364-6008 or dbohome.com. Plate by Daniel Levy Porcelain © Anna Williams

Plate by Daniel Levy Porcelain, 212-268-0878 or daniellevyporcelain.com; "Goa" flatware by Cutipol from AKA Dwelling, 877-388-7245 or akadwelling.com. Plate by Jan Burtz © Anna Williams

Plate by Jan Burtz from ABC Carpet Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com. Bowl and plate by Content & Container © Anna Williams

Bowl and plate by Content & Container from The Future Perfect, 877-388-7373 or thefutureperfect.com. Ecume plate and bowl by Bernardaud © Anna Williams

"Ecume" plate and bowl by Bernardaud, bernardaud.fr. Flow soup bowl from West Elm © Anna Williams

"Flow" soup bowl from West Elm, 888-922-4119 or westelm.com. UnoDueTre octagonal plate © Anna Williams

"UnoDueTre" octagonal plate by Pieter Stockmans for Serax, yoox.com. Silver-and-porcelain plate by Potomak Studio © Anna Williams

Silver-and-porcelain plate by Potomak Studio from ABC Carpet & Home.

Top Chef Top 10

Carbon Slate placemat © Kate Mathis

"Carbon Slate" placemat by Calvin Klein Home, 866-513-0513 or calvinklein.com; serving set by International Silver from Replacements Ltd., 800-737-5223 or replacements.com.

June 2011 Issue

Trendspotting

Oval platter and beer glass from Dandelion © Hector Sanchez

Oval platter and beer glass from Dandelion, 415-436-9500 or dandelionsf.com. Best beer glasses © Hector Sanchez

(From left to right) "Beer Cup" from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com; "Butterflies" glass by Ted Muehling for Lobmeyr from TableArt, 323-653-8278 or tableartonline.com; "Edesia Stemmed Pilsner" glass by Dansk, 800-326-7528 or dansk.com; "Senbiki" glass from Dandelion; "Muslin" beer glass by Ted Muehling from Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, 212-849-8355 or cooperhewittshop.org.

Learning to Barbecue Helped Make Me a Man

© Hector Sanchez

"Organic Sand" white dinner plate by Wonki Ware from The Conran Shop, 866-755-9079 or conransusa.com; mini cocotte by Staub, 800-777-4308 or staubusa.com.

What to Cook Next: Secret of the Best Burger

British half-pint glass from Sur La Table © Marcus Nilsson

British half-pint glass from Sur La Table, 800-243-0852 or surlatable.com.

What to Cook Next: Cheater's Barbecue

Syrian recycled-glass drinking glasses from Canvas © Marcus Nilsson

Syrian recycled-glass drinking glasses from Canvas, 212-461-1496 or canvashomestore.com.

The Virtures of Vegan Grilling

© Con Poulos

"Otto" black matte stainles steel spoon by TableArt, 323-653-8278 or tableartonline.com. © Con Poulos

"Kurbits" plate by Rörstrand from Scandinavian Brands Online, scandinavianbrandsonline.com. © Con Poulos

"Kurbits" bowl (top right) by Rörstrand from Scandinavian Brands Online. © Con Poulos

"Bursa" plates (with leaves) by Stig Lindberg for Gustavsberg from Huset, huset-shop.com.

May Issue

Cover

Handmade cement tile by Imports From Marrakesh

Handmade cement tile by Imports From Marrakesh, 212-675-9700 or importsfrommarrakesh.com.

Learning to Love Austrian Food

Plaid dessert plate and small tray from Haus Interior © Michael Turek

Plaid dessert plate and small tray from Haus Interior, 212-741-0455 or hausinterior.com; "Burls" small round porcelain plate (with bread) from dbO Home, 860-364-6008 or dbohome.com. Rundes fork by Josef Hoffmann from Neue Galerie © Michael Turek

"Rundes" fork by Josef Hoffmann from Neue Galerie, 212-628-6200 or neuegalerie.org; plaid napkin by Fog Linen Work from Haus Interior; designer Nina Freudenberger from Haus Interior. Cocotte by Staub © Michael Turek

Cocotte by Staub from Zappos.com, zappos.com. Viola wrapping paper by Dagobert Peche from Neue Galerie © Michael Turek

"Viola" wrapping paper by Dagobert Peche from Neue Galerie. Porcelain antler and feather figurines. © Michael Turek

Porcelain antler and feather figurines and chalkboard napkin ring from Haus Interior; bone china salad plates by Dibbern from TableArt, 323-653-8278 or tableartonline.com.

Patagonia Pinot Quest: A Winemaker's Vision

Porcelain bowl, plate and Ethiopian cotton napkin from Ochre © Fredrika Stjärne

Porcelain bowl, plate and Ethiopian cotton napkin from Ochre, 212-414-4332 or ochrestore.com. Blue bowl from ABC Carpet & Home © Fredrika Stjärne

Blue bowl from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com. Pot holder from Elementos Argentinos © Fredrika Stjärne

Pot holder from Elementos Argentinos, 011-54-11-4832-6299 or elementosargentinos.com; leather mat from The Conran Shop, 866-755-9079 or conranusa.com. Free-Form Pineapple, Mango and Berry Tarts © Fredrika Stjärne

Table runner from Elementos Argentinos; cake slicer and platter from ABC Carpet & Home; porcelain bowl from Ochre.

The Hollywood Story of Evening Land Wines

Porcelain bottles from Haus Interior © Petrina Tinslay

Porcelain bottles from Haus Interior, 212-741-0455 or hausinterior.com. Porcelain bottles from Haus Interior. Ricebowls by Alexa Lixfeld. © Petrina Tinslay

Porcelain bottles from Haus Interior; "Perfect Imperfect" plates by Content & Container and "Ricebowls" porcelain bowls by Alexa Lixfeld from The Future Perfect, 212-473-2500 or thefutureperfect.com. Plate by Collection Regards from The Future Perfect © Petrina Tinslay

Plate by Collection Regards from The Future Perfect; porcelain bottles from Haus Interior. Perfect Imperfect bowls by Content & Container. © Petrina Tinslay

"Perfect Imperfect" bowls by Content & Container from The Future Perfect; earthenware goblet by Ceramic Matters from The Conran Shop, 866-755-9073 or conranusa.com. Silver Crossings dinner plate © Petrina Tinslay

"Silver Crossings" dinner plate by Potomak Studio from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com.

April Issue

Trendspotting: Wild Food

Ants On My Plate from Bailey Doesn't Bark © Kate Mathis

"Ants On My Plate" porcelain plate from Bailey Doesn't Bark, 347-443-8232 or baileydoesntbark.com.

A Star at the Stove: Gwyneth Paltrow

Bowl by Christiane Perrochon from Ochre © John Kernick

Bowl by Christiane Perrochon from Ochre; plaid linen by Fog Linen from Haus Interior, 212-741-0455 or hausinterior.com. Linen napkin from Treillage Ltd. © John Kernick

Linen napkin (with Niçoise salad) from Treillage Ltd., 212-535-2288 or bunnywilliams.com/treillage © John Kernick

"Kartio" pitcher (with turkey burger) by Kaj Franck for Iittala, iittala.com; plaid linen (with turkey burger) by Fog Linen from Haus Interior.

Whole Animal Cooking: Chris Cosentino

© Tina Rupp

"Pebble" bowl by Mud Australia from Horne, 877-404-6763 or shophorne.com.

Alexandra Guarnaschelli's Healthy Wine Pairings

Oval platter by Joan Platt Pottery © Tina Rupp

Oval platter by Joan Platt Pottery, joanplattpottery.com. Square platter by Christiane Perrochon from Ochre © Tina Rupp

Square platter by Christiane Perrochon from Ochre, 212-414-4332 or ochrestore.com.

Nirvana in Sonoma

© Ingalls Photography

"Plantlife" plate from dbO Home, 860-364-6008 or dbohome.com.

Not Pinot: The New Food-Friendly Reds

© Anna Williams

"Zig Zag" dinner plate by Paola Navone for Eno from Gretel, 786-247-9003 or gretelhome.com; "Black Lace" charger by Mottahedeh, mottahedeh.com; custom-print-monogram linen by Emerson Made, 603-841-3840 or emersonmade.com. Green-rimmed side plates from Fishs Eddy © Anna Williams

Green-rimmed side plates from Fishs Eddy, fishseddy.com; wine glasses from Global Table, 212-431-5839 or globaltable.com. © Anna Williams

"Navy Fringe" plates by Jasper Conran for Wedgwood, 877-900-9973 or wedgwood.com; stemless wineglass by Michael Ruh from Ochre, 212-414-4332 or ochrestore.com. © Anna Williams

"Bas" bone china dinner plate by Margareta Hennix and "Flow" stainless steel flatware by Anders Ljungberg from Just Scandinavian, 212-334-2556 or justscandinavian.com. © Anna Williams

"Paratiisi" plates by Birger Kaipiainen from Just Scandinavian. © Anna Williams

"Blackberry" tablecloth by John Robshaw Textiles, 212-594-6006 or johnrobshaw.com; "Teema" blue platter by Iittala from Bloomingdale's, bloomingdales.com; "Sultana" plate by Gien from Table Ideas, tableideas.com.

March Issue

Chocolate, Wine and Sun Salutations

White ceramic plate by Heath Ceramics© David Malosh

White ceramic plate by Heath Ceramics, 415-332-3732 or heathceramics.com.

Robuchon from Haute to Healthy

Green canvas (used as tablecloth) from Canvas © Tina Rupp

Green canvas (used as tablecloth) from Canvas, 212-461-1496 or canvashomestore.com.

The Soup Remix

Blue plates and indigo bowls by Davistudio © John KernickFelt runner and round felt mats by FilzFelt © John Kernick

Blue plates and indigo bowls by Davistudio, 518-392-7308 or davistudio.com; felt runner and round felt mats by FilzFelt, 617-391-6230 or filzfelt.com; round French Ovens in "Caribbean" and "Dune" by Le Creuset, 877-273-8138 or lecreuset.com.

February Issue

DIY Smoked Foods

Plate by Jan Burtz from ABC Carpet & Home© David Prince

Plate by Jan Burtz from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com.

Healthy Make-Ahead Dishes

Folk napkin by Matteo© Tina Rupp

"Folk" napkin by Matteo, matteohome.com.

Edgy Wines, Simple Dishes

The Wives of Henry the 8th chair by Martin Albert Interiors© Con Poulos

"The Wives of Henry the 8th" chair by Martin Albert Interiors, 212-673-8000 or martinalbert.com; wineglass from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com. Fork from ABC Carpet & Home© Con Poulos

Fork from ABC Carpet & Home; "The Wives of Henry the 8th" chair by Martin Albert Interiors.Valais wallpaper by Trove© Con Poulos

"Valais" wallpaper (background) by Trove, 212-268-2046 or troveline.com; "Caroline" wineglasses by William Yeoward, 212-532-2358 or williamyeowardcrystal.com; "Hidcote" sterling silverware by William Yeoward. Mono flatware from Switch Modern© Con Poulos

"Mono" flatware by Peter Raacke from Switch Modern, 404-605-0196 or switchmodern.com.

Top Chef Top 10: Ludo Lefebvre

Wave glass bowl from Dandelion© Kate Mathis

"Wave" glass bowl from Dandelion, 415-436-9500 or dandelionsf.com; "Colombina" spoon by Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksas from Alessi, 212-941-7300 or alessi.com; plate from Dandelion.

January Issue

A New Year's Eve Fit for Marie Antoinette

© Michael Turek

"Dotted 23k" gold plate from Bailey Doesn't Bark, baileydoesntbark.com. Porcelain white © Michael Turek

Porcelain white "Angela" rose (pictured with food) from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com© Michael Turek

"Cup" candelabra and black taper candles (pictured behind table) from The Conran Shop, 866-755-9079 or conranusa.com.

A Portuguese Lesson

© David Malosh

"Dry" flatware by Alessi, 212-941-7300 or alessi.com; wood board from Ochre, 212-414-4332 or ochrestore.com. © David Malosh

"Coupe" bowl (pictured in top left with rice and spoon) by Heath Ceramics, 415-332-3732 or heathceramics.com. "Knitware" coaster (pictured with wineglass) by Alyssa Ettinger, alyssaettinger.com. "Harvard" linen-and-cashmere scarf by Libeco Home, libecohomestores.com.

The Un-Mediterranean Diet

Silver knife from Hermès, bread plate from Just Scandinavian© Tina Rupp

Silver knife from Hermès, hermes.com; bread plate from Just Scandinavian, 212-334-2556 or justscandinavian.com.

2011 Taste of the Trends

Side plate by Daniel Smith from Ochre© Quentin Bacon

Side plate by Daniel Smith from Ochre, 212-414-4332 or ochrestore.com. © Quentin Bacon

"Just Stripes" tea towel from Studiopatró, 415-775-3432 or studiopatro.com; almond-shaped dish by Daniel Smith from Ochre. © Quentin Bacon

"Elements" porcelain dish by Louise Campbell for Royal Copenhagen, royalcopenhagen.com. © Quentin Bacon

"Gio" large juice glasses from The Conran Shop, 866-755-9079 or conranusa.com. Tumbler by Astier de Villatte from John Derian© Quentin Bacon

Tumbler (pictured with ice cream) by Astier de Villatte from John Derian, 212-677-3917 or johnderian.com. © Quentin Bacon

"Vin" martini glass from The Conran Shop.

Top Chef Top 10

© David Malosh

"Granit" dinner plate by Eva Zeisel from Design Within Reach, 800-944-2233 or dwr.com.

