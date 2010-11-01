December Issue

Cover





"Imperial Trellis" alabaster wallpaper from F. Schumacher & Co., 800-523-1200 or fschumacher.com.

© Hector Sanchez



"Merletto Antique" canapé plates by Arte Italica, 212-213-4773 or arteitalica.com. © Hector Sanchez



"Bac" dinner plates by Astier de Villatte from John Derian, 212-677-3917 or johnderian.com; "Chantilly" seafood forks by Gorham from Replacements Ltd., 800-737-5223 or replacements.com. © Hector Sanchez



"Monique" champagne glass by Astier de Villatte from John Derian.

© Anson Smart



Dinner bowl from The Future Perfect, 212-473-2500 or thefutureperfect.com; "Lolo" flatware by José Joaquim Ribeiro from Teroforma, 877-899-1190 or teroforma.com. © Anson Smart



Dinner plate by Deartis from The Conran Shop, 866-755-9079 or conranusa.com; stainless steel flatware from Ochre, 212-414-4332 or ochrestore.com.

© Antonis Achilleos



"Winter" spoon from "The Four Seasons Spoon Set" by Bailey Doesn't Bark, 347-443-8232 or baileydoesntbark.com; canning jars by Weck, 815-356-8440 or weckcanning.com; gold rim ramekins by Lenox from Replacements Ltd., 800-737-5223 or replacements.com; plaid ribbon (with jars) from M&J Trimming. © Antonis Achilleos



Gold tin box from U.S. Box Corp., 800-221-0999 or usbox.com; "Merry Little Something" wrapping paper from Whimsy Press, whimsypressproducts.com. © Antonis Achilleos



Italian cotton ribbon (with kimchi) by Angela Liguori, shop.angelaliguori.com; "Chartreuse Dots Rectangle" label by Paper Source, 888-727-3711 or paper-source.com. © Antonis Achilleos



"A2" chartreuse box mailer from Paper Source; cupcake papers from N.Y. Cake & Baking Distributor, 877-692-2538 or nycake.com. © Antonis Achilleos



Glass bottle with cork top from The Container Store, 888-266-8246 or containerstore.com; stained wood tag in "Country Green" (with vanilla extract) from Olive Manna, olivemannashop.com; "Stitched Braid" ribbon (with vanilla extract) from M&J Trimming, 800-965-8746 or mjtrim.com.

Crystal olive dishes by Steuben from Replacements Ltd., 800-737-5223 or replacements.com.

© John Kernick



"Inca" plate (with Linzer Cookies) by Daniel Levy Porcelain, 212-268-0878 or daniellevyporcelain.com.

© Petrina Tinslay



"Tiago" platter by Thomas O'Brien from Aero, 212-966-1500 or aerostudios.com. © Petrina Tinslay



Terraced plates (holding salad) from Dandelion; "Ottogonale" gold rim champagne flutes by Carlo Moretti from TableArt. © Petrina Tinslay



"Syracuse Taupe" dinner plate by Robert Haviland & C. Parlon from Michael C. Fina; "Ecume" porcelain charger by Bernardaud from Bloomingdale's; "Otto" black matte, stainless steel flatware by TableArt. © Petrina Tinslay



"Vienna" plate (holding cake) from Dandelion. © Petrina Tinslay



"Syracuse Taupe" dinner plate by Robert Haviland & C. Parlon from Michael C. Fina, 800-289-3462 or michaelcfina.com; green ceramic dinner plate from Dandelion, 415-436-9500 or dandelionsf.com; "Ecume" porcelain charger by Bernardaud from Bloomingdale's, bloomingdales.com; "Otto" black matte, stainless steel flatware by TableArt, 323-653-8278 or tableartonline.com; vintage Italian vase (green) from The End of History, 212-647-7598 or theendofhistoryshop .blogspot.com; flowers by LMD New York, 212-614-2734 or lmdfloral.com.

© Marcus Nilsson



Mosaic tiles from Mosaic House, 212-414-2525 or mosaichse.com. © Marcus Nilsson



"Fanned Peacock" and "Faience Snake" Decoupage plates by John Derian, 212-677-3917 or johnderian.com. © Marcus Nilsson



"Blue Butterfly" roundel by Ruzzetti & Gow, 212-327-4281 or ruzzettiandgow.com. © Marcus Nilsson



"Mulberry Aster" Decoupage plate (foreground) by John Derian; mosaic tiles from Mosaic House; vintage Danish vase (background) by Michael Andersen from The End of History, 212-647-7598 or theendofhistoryshop.blogspot.com.

© Anson Smart



"Adige" wineglasses by Armani/Casa, 212-334-1271 or armanicasa.com. © Anson Smart



"Colbert" wineglass by Astier de Villatte from John Derian, 212-677-3917 or johnderian.com. © Anson Smart



Reclaimed wood dining table from Ochre, 212-414-4332 or ochrestore.com. © Anson Smart



Wineglasses by Bollen Glass from John Derian.

© Anson Smart



French Oven in cassis by Le Creuset, 877-273-8738 or lecreuset.com.

November Issue

© Con Poulos



"Barre" serving platter by Simon Pearce, 800-774-5277 or simonpearce.com.

© Con Poulos



"Basso" dinner plates by Calvin Klein Home, 866-513-0513 or calvinklein.com; "Essenze" salad plates by Ginori from Michael C. Fina, 800-289-3462 or michaelcfina.com; "Polychrome" bowls by Middle Kingdom Porcelain from Global Table, 212-431-5839 or globaltable.com; porcelain bud vase from Michelle Willey, 617-424-6700 or michellewilley.com.

© Con Poulos



Bell-shaped vase by Josef Hoffmann from Neue Galerie, 212-628-6200 or neuegalerie.org; small white porcelain monkey bookend by Mottahedeh, 800-242-3050 or mottahedeh.com; yellow vase by Middle Kingdom Porcelain from Global Table.

© Con Poulos



"Essenze" salad plates by Ginori from Michael C. Fina; "Blue Palmette" serving spoon by Royal Copenhagen, royalcopehagen.com; "Basso" dinner plate by Calvin Klein Home; turquoise vase by Middle Kingdom Porcelain from Global Table.

© Con Poulos



"Due Oro Ice" gold serving spoon by Mepra from Lekker Home, 877-753-5537 or lekkerhome.com; "Imperial Trellis II" linen fabric (used as tablecloth) from Schumacher, 800-523-1200 or fschumacher.com.

© Con Poulos



"Essenze" serving bowl by Ginori from Michael C. Fina.

© Con Poulos



"Basso" charger by Calvin Klein Home; "Due Oro Ice" server by Mepra from Lekker Home; "Festival" table linen by Sferra, 877-336-2003 or sferra.com.

© Con Poulos

-->

"Tapete" plate (under mousse) by Nymphenburg from Kneen & Co., 312-787-7003 or kneenandco.com.

© Con Poulos



Ox-horn carving set by Berti from Turpan, 310-451-9500; "Greenwich" napkin by Libeco Home from Didriks, 617-354-5700 or didriks.com.

© Con Poulos



"White Plain" ovenware round by Royal Copenhagen, royalcopenhagen.com; "Sofia" serving spoon by Match from Didriks.

© Con Poulos



"Redwood" salad plate by Heath Ceramics from Dean & DeLuca, 800-221-7714 or deanddeluca.com; "Copenhagen" salad servers by Georg Jensen, 800-546-5253 or georgjensen.com.

© Con Poulos



Cocotte in grenadine by Staub, 800-777-4308 or staubusa.com; table runner from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com; napkin from The Conran Shop, 866-755-9079 or conranusa.com.

© Con Poulos



"Ellipse" forks by Calvin Klein Home, 212-292-9000 or calvinklein.com; porcelain plates by Christiane Perrochon, christianeperrochon.com; "Vence" table linens by Libeco Home from Didriks.

© Con Poulos



"Chadigarh" dessert plate by Robert Haviland & C. Parlon for Mottahedeh & Co., 800-242-3050 or mottahedeg.com; "Due Oro Ice" gold fork by Mepra from Lekker Home, 877-753-5537 or lekkerhome.com; "Colorblock" linen napkin by Sferra, 877-336-2003 or sferra.com.

October Issue

© Michael Turek



Glasses from Crate and Barrel, 800-967-6696 or crateandbarrel.com.

© Michael Turek

"Plexi boxes" (used as seating) from Plexi-Craft, 800-247-5394 or plexi-craft.com.

© Michael Turek



"Caccia" teaspoon by Alessi, 212-941-7300 or alessi.com.

© Michael Turek



Porcelain plate by Mud Australia from TableArt, 323-653-8278 or tableartonline.com.

© Michael Turek



"Senta" wineglasses by Alfredo Hãberli from Iittala, iittala.com; "Caccia" flatware by Alessi; porcelain plates by Mud Australia from TableArt; "Tinta" napkins by Nicole Farhi, 646-638-0115 or nicolefarhi.com.

© Michael Turek



"Jars" glass jars by Pentagon Design from Iittala.

© Tina Rupp



Bowl by Rina Menardi from Unici, 310-855-0063 or unici.us.

© Tina Rupp



"Tonal Edge" plate by Calvin Klein Home from Replacements Ltd., 800-737-5223 or replacements.com; "Border" napkin Libeco Home from Didriks, 617-354-5700 or didriks.com.

© Tina Rupp



Plate by Rina Menardi from Unici; "Late Nite Snack" plate (with beans) by White Forest Pottery, 845-809-5012 or whiteforestpottery.com.

© Tina Rupp



"Gabriela" fork by Match from Tabula Tua, 888-535-6590 or tabulatua.com.

© Cedric Angeles



French-olive-wood spoon by Dubost from Sur La Table, 800-243-0852 or surlatable.com.

© Cedric Angeles



"Chez Panisse" shallow salad bowl by Heath Ceramics, 415-332-3732 or heathceramics.com.

© Cedric Angeles



"Chez Panisse" side bowl by Heath Ceramics.

© Con Poulos



Cutting board by Comptoir de Famille, 401-619-2400 or comptoir-de-famille.com.

© Con Poulos



Plate and bowl by Rina Menardi from Unici, 310-855-0063 or unici.us.

© Con Poulos



"Noble" linen napkin by Anichini from The Picket Fence, 866-944-5511 or thepicketfence.com.

© Con Poulos



Porcelain plate by Brickett Davda from H Groome, 888-222-0552; "Saint Malo" linen tea towel by Libeco Home from Didriks 617-354-5700 or didriks.com; "Gabriela" fork by Match from Tabula Tua, 888-535-6590 or tabulatua.com.

© Con Poulos



"Noble" linen napkin by Anichini from The Picket Fence

September Issue

© John Kernick



Plate and chopsticks from Dandelion, 415-436-9500 or dandelionsf.com.

© John Kernick



Plate (with chicken) from Dandelion; "Tenugui" cloth from Tortoise General Store, 310-314-8448 or tortoisegeneralstore.com.

© John Kernick

"Granit" salad plate (with pickled radishes and turnip kimchi) by Eva Zeisel from Design Within Reach, 800-944-2233 or dwr.com.

© John Kernick



Black tasting spoon from Dandelion; "Tenugui" cloth from Tortoise General Store.

© Fredrika Stjärne.



Vintage teacups from Bergdorf Goodman, 800-558-1855 or bergdorfgoodman.com; cocktail napkin by Sharyn Blond Linens, 913-362-4420 or sharynblondlinens.com.

© Fredrika Stjärne.



"Linen Weave Stripe" ocean napkin by Anichini from The Picket Fence, 866-944-5511 or thepicketfence.com.

© Fredrika Stjärne.



"Sesonrosefioriranno" plate by Paola Navone for Richard Ginori 1735 from Bergdorf Goodman.

© Fredrika Stjärne.



"Sesonrosefioriranno" charger by Paola Navone for Richard Ginori 1735 from Bergdorf Goodman.

© John Kernick.



"English Plaid" green cocktail napkins from Kate's Paperie, 800-809-9880 or katespaperie.com.

© John Kernick.



Biodegradable bowls by Wasara from A+R, 800-913-0071 or aplusrstore.com; "English Plaid" green cocktail napkin (in foreground) from Kate's Paperie.

© John Kernick.



Dessert plate by Astier de Villatte from John Derian, 212-677-3917 or johnderian.com; striped cotton dinner napkins by Juliska, 203-316-0212 or juliska.com.

August Issue

© Coral Von Zumwalt



"Bastia" apricot tablecloth by Libeco Home from Didriks, 617-354-5700 or didriks.com; "Multi-Stem" vases by Heath Ceramics, 415-332-3732 or heathceramics.com; "Senta" wine glasses by Iittala from Fitzsu, 323-655-1908 or fitzsu.com; "Bubble" recycled-glass oil cruet by Roost from Velocity Art and Design, 866-781-9494 or velocityartanddesign.com.

© Coral Von Zumwalt



"Blue/Green" serving bowl from Dandelion, 415-436-9500 or dandelionsf.com. Page 92 "Plaza" aqua platter by Heath Ceramics.

© Coral Von Zumwalt



"Vuelta" platter by Jars from Didriks; "Sofia" pewter flatware by Match from Tabula Tua, 888-535-6590 or tabulatua.com.

© Coral Von Zumwalt



Wood serving vessel from Urban Mercantile, 415-643-6372 or urbanmercantile.com; "Vero" kitchen towel by Libeco Home from Didriks.

© Coral Von Zumwalt



"Coupe" platter by Heath Ceramics; "Due Ice Oro" serving knife by Mepra from Lekker Home, 877-753-5537 or lekkerhome.com.

July Issue







Shop for the beautiful style items in the July issue!



June Issue

© Tina Rupp



Green-and-blue plaid linen napkin by Fog Linen from Haus Interior, 212-741-0455 or hausinterior.com; wood-and-glass canister from Merchant No. 4, 212-925-2235 or merchant4.com.

© Tina Rupp



"Grand Lodge" dinner plate and old-fashioned glass by Pendleton, 800-649-1512 or pendleton-usa.com; "Wooden Handle" flatware from Snow Peak, 503-697-3330 or snowpeak.com; "Tartan" dessert plate from Pendleton; black-plaid linen napkin by Fog Linen from Haus Interior.

© Tina Rupp



"Oyla" tumbler (with Mexican lime jerky) from LSA International, lsa-international.com.

© Tina Rupp



Turquoise tiles by Heath Ceramics, 415-332-3732 or heathceramics.com; "Origo" bowl (with dipping sauce) by Alfredo Häberli from Iittala, iittala.com.

© Tina Rupp



Yamanaka lacquerware plate from Snow Peak, 503-697-3330 or snowpeak.com; "Mumbai" placemant by Suki Cheema, sukicheema.com.

© Tina Rupp



"Granit" plates by Eva Zeisel from Design Within Reach, 800-944-2233 or dwr.com.

© Tina Rupp



Glass bowls by Jenaer Glas from Goodlight Props, 212-629-8773 or goodlightprops.com; silver coffee spoons from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com.

© Con Poulos



Planter, ice bucket and white plastic salad bowl from Trina Turk, 760-416-2856 or trinaturk.com.

© Con Poulos



"Hermit" porcelain plate by Middle Kingdom Porcelain, 800-560-2146 or middlekingdomporcelain.com; "Perfection" wineglass by Holmegaard from Heath Ceramics, 415-332-3732 or heathceramics.com.

© Con Poulos



"Fouta Multicolor Greys and Red" cotton runner by Scents and Feel, 305-891-8445 or scentsandfeel.com; "Glass Family" wineglasses by Jasper Morrison for Alessi from OK, 323-653-3501 or okstore.la.

© Con Poulos



"Logic" miniature cast-iron skillets by Lodge, 423-837-7181 or lodgemfg.com; "Otto" black, matte, stainless steel fork by TableArt, 323-653-8278 or tableartonline.com; "Oslo Tiles" napkin by Jonathan Adler, 800-963-0891 or jonathanadler.com.

© Con Poulos



"Coiled" egg-shaped beech tray from Tortoise General Store, 310-314-8448 or tortoisegeneralstore.com; "Maya" cotton napkin by Hammocks & High Tea, hammocksandhightea.bigcartel.com; "Pick Up" tongs by Design House Stockholm, designhousestockholm.com.

© Con Poulos



"Cara" bowls by Rina Ono from Merchant No. 4, 212-925-2235 or merchant4.com; tray by Marimekko from OK; "Otto" black, matte, stainless steel fork by TableArt; "Glass Family" wineglass by Jasper Morrison for Alessi from OK.

© Con Poulos



Ceramic tiles and platter by Heath Ceramics; "Otto" black, matte, stainless steel serving spoon and fork by TableArt.

© Con Poulos



"Cargo" bowls by Calvin Klein Home from Replacements Ltd., 800-737-5223 or replacements.com; birch handle fork by Sori Yanagi from Tortoise General Store; ceramic flared bowl by Mud Australia from TableArt.

© Con Poulos



"Cargo" plates (with trout) by Calvin Klein Home from Replacements Ltd.; "Caccia" stainless steel flatware by Alessi, 212-941-7300 or alessi.com; "Glass Family" wineglasses by Jasper Morrison for Alessi from OK; ceramic tasting spoons from Dandelion, 415-436-9500 or dandelionsf.com; "Surama" napkin by Hammocks & High Tea; "Hermit" celadon porcelain plate by Middle Kingdom Porcelain.

© Con Poulos



"Kastehelmi" bowl by Oiva Toikka for Iittala, iittala.com; melamine tray from OK.

© Con Poulos



"Buff Brown Mendocino" walnut cutting board from OK; "Mami" carving knife by Stefano Giovannoni for Alessi.

© Con Poulos



"Chevron" napkin by Madeline Weinrib, 212-473-3000 ext. 780 or madelineweinrib.com; "Hermit" porcelain plate by Middle Kingdom Porcelain.

© Con Poulos



"Buff Brown Mendocino" walnut cutting board from OK; "Fouta Bicolor Regular Stripes" cotton towel by Scents and Feel.

© Con Poulos



Ceramic plate by Tampopo from Dandelion; pickling jars by Weck from Heath Ceramics.

© Con Poulos



Bamboo double skewers by RSVP from Chef Tools, cheftools.com.

© Con Poulos



"Lolo" salad servers from Teroforma, 203-899-9950 or teroforma.com; large bowl (with pasta) by Lilith Rockett from OK; "Essence" wineglasses by Iittala from Fitzsu, 323-655-1908 or fitzsu.com; "White & Orange Circle" paper napkins from Sprout Home, sprouthome.stores.yahoo.net.

© Con Poulos



"Cargo" plate by Calvin Klein Home from Replacements Ltd.

© Con Poulos



"Tourron Orage" plate by Jars Provence, 914-395-0848 or jarsceramistes.

© Con Poulos



"Fyrkat" grill by Bodum, 800-232-6386 or bodumusa.com.

© Con Poulos



"Senta" wineglass by Alfredo Häberli for Iittala; "Ikat Chevron" napkin by Hammocks & High Tea.

May Issue

© Quentin Bacon



Small vintage Scandinavian blue bowl (with green salmon sauce) from The End of History, 212-647-7598 or theendofhistoryshop.blogspot.com

"Adige" wineglass by Armani/Casa, 212-334-1271 or armanicasa.com.

© Quentin Bacon



"Organic Sand" white soup bowls (with bucatini) by Wonki Ware from The Conran Shop, 866-755-9079 or conranusa.com

"Basso" red wineglass (with bucatini) from Calvin Klein Home, 212-292-9000 or calvinklein.com.

© Tina Rupp



"Granit" bowl by Eva Zeisel from Design Within Reach, 800-944-2233 or dwr.com

© Tina Rupp



Platter from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com.

© Tina Rupp



"Ricebowls" porcelain bowls (with potato salad) by Alexa Lixfeld, alexalixfeld.com.

© Stephanie Foley



Slate blue bowl from Daniel Smith, available at Ochre, 212-414-4332 or ochrestore.com

"Daily Aesthetics" salt shaker by Seletti from The Conran Shop, 866-755-9079 or conranusa.com

"Cura" wineglass from Nouvel Studio, nouvelstudio.com.

© Quentin Bacon



Copper coin plate from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com

"Alesio" wineglasses by Nason Moretti, 212-696-1133 or nasonmoretti.com.

"Gio" juice glass from The Conran Shop, 866-755-9079 or conranusa.com

© Quentin Bacon



"Marrakesh" pressed turquoise tiles from Imports From Marrakesh, 212-675-9700 or importsfrommarrakesh.com

© Quentin Bacon



Vintage Danish ceramic serving bowl from The End of History, 212-647-7598 or theendofhistoryshop.blogspot.com.

Vintage 1930s Danish ceramic vase by Michael Andersen from The End of History.

"Lilas" handmade glazed ceramic tile by Mosaic House, 212-414-2525 or mosaichse.com.

"Lilas" handmade glazed ceramic tile by Mosaic House.

© Con Poulos



Blue-glaze leaf plate from Aero, 212-966-1500 or aerostudios.com

"Serape" fabric table linen by Sina Pearson Textiles, 212-366-1146 or sinapearson.com.

© Con Poulos



"Blue Aster Fika" plate by Gustavsberg from Huset, huset-shop.com

Pulled linen napkins by Creative Women from Lekker Home, 877-753-5537 or lekkerhome.com.

Striped woven linen runner from ABC Carpet & Home, 212-473-3000 or abchome.com

© Con Poulos



Matte-black plate from Aero.

© Con Poulos



"Hemisphere" plate by J.L. Coquet from DeVine Corp., 732-751-0500 or devinecorp.net

"Flora" table linen by Sina Pearson Textiles

"Vuelta" bowl by Jars from Bloomingdale's, bloomingdales.com.