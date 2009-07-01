Dinner Party Fruit Desserts

Flavored with ingredients like lemongrass and ginger, these desserts by F&W’s Grace Parisi are perfect for summer entertaining.

Grace Parisi
July 01, 2009

Mixed-Berry Dutch Baby

Mixed-Berry Dutch Baby

A Dutch Baby, also known as a German pancake, is a mixture of eggs, flour and whole milk that gets baked in a heavy skillet until it becomes puffy and golden. In the terrific version here, fresh berries create a wonderful summer dessert that’s also great for breakfast.Melon-and-Strawberry Salad with Spicy Lemongrass Syrup

Melon-and-Strawberry Salad with Spicy Lemongrass Syrup

Chiles add subtle heat to this exceptional fruit salad. Any syrup left in the fruit bowl can be mixed into rum and poured over ice for a cocktail.Plum Puff Dumplings

Plum Puff Dumplings

For an elegant interpretation of fruit danish, toss wedges of big purple plums with sugar and cardamom, then pinch them into neat little puff pastry pockets and bake them.Bourbon-Nectarine Ice Cream Sundaes with Pound-Cake Croutons

Bourbon-Nectarine Ice Cream Sundaes with Pound-Cake Croutons

This is an excellent grown-up version of an ice cream sundae, made with lush nectarines cooked in bourbon. The best part: the crisp, buttery pound-cake croutons.

Peach-Gingersnap Crisp

Bakers typically pair ginger with apples or pears, but fresh peaches are wonderful, too. Make the topping for the fruit crisp in seconds in a food processor, using store-bought gingersnaps.

Banana Parfait with Mango and Berries

We call this a deconstructed fruit smoothie: Ice-cold mango chunks and berries are served straight from the freezer and topped with a puree of banana and cream.

