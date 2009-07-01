Dinner Party Fruit Desserts

A Dutch Baby, also known as a German pancake, is a mixture of eggs, flour and whole milk that gets baked in a heavy skillet until it becomes puffy and golden. In the terrific version here, fresh berries create a wonderful summer dessert that’s also great for breakfast.

Chiles add subtle heat to this exceptional fruit salad. Any syrup left in the fruit bowl can be mixed into rum and poured over ice for a cocktail.

For an elegant interpretation of fruit danish, toss wedges of big purple plums with sugar and cardamom, then pinch them into neat little puff pastry pockets and bake them.

This is an excellent grown-up version of an ice cream sundae, made with lush nectarines cooked in bourbon. The best part: the crisp, buttery pound-cake croutons.

Bakers typically pair ginger with apples or pears, but fresh peaches are wonderful, too. Make the topping for the fruit crisp in seconds in a food processor, using store-bought gingersnaps.

We call this a deconstructed fruit smoothie: Ice-cold mango chunks and berries are served straight from the freezer and topped with a puree of banana and cream.

More Delicious Fruit Desserts

