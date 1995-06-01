Dinner in Under an Hour | Spicy Wings (and things)

Marcia Kiesel
June 01, 1995

Chicken wings may be America's favorite bar food, but that doesn't mean you have to head to your local pub whenever you have a yen for them. You can easily make them at home--with much better results.

I love chicken wings because they give you the most succulent meat on the bird along with lots of crisp skin. They're simple to prepare: my version requires only splashes of hot pepper sauce and balsamic vinegar for tangy heat. These are also less caloric than Buffalo wings because they are baked instead of fried. 

Related: 17 Wing Sauce Recipes

I like to make the accompanying Caesar salad with the traditional romaine lettuce as well as with arugula, which adds a peppery bite to the salad. Instead of the standard garlic croutons, I toss toasted walnuts into the salad and serve it with hot, buttery garlic bread. This garlic bread is baked in a paper bag, which might sound odd, but the paper absorbs the moisture created in the bag and produces a dry heat that yields an extra-crisp crust and a hot, moist center. Use the brown or white paper bag that the loaf comes in (but only if it is unwaxed), or substitute one of the narrow, brown-paper bags found at liquor stores.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up