Desserts from William Werner

In a CSA of sorts, San Francisco pastry chef William Werner sends members of his Tell Tale Society a bag each month filled with his super-creative desserts. The most popular ones will end up on the menu of his new restaurant, Tell Tale Preserve Company. Here, a few of those winners.

Food & Wine
May 01, 2011

A Trunk Show for Sweets

Almond, Elderflower and Lime Travel Cakes© Kate Mathis

William Werner tests different desserts (like these almond cakes) at San Francisco's Big Daddy's Antiques. He calls his stand there a trunk show.

Pastries with Corn or Carrots

Semolina-Corn Sablés© Kate MathisCocoa-Carrot Cake with Cocoa Crumble© Kate Mathis

Werner loves both savory and sweet flavors. He mixes corn nuts into buttery sablé dough, left, and blends cocoa into carrot cake batter, right.

