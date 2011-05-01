Desserts from William Werner

In a CSA of sorts, San Francisco pastry chef William Werner sends members of his Tell Tale Society a bag each month filled with his super-creative desserts. The most popular ones will end up on the menu of his new restaurant, Tell Tale Preserve Company. Here, a few of those winners.
A Trunk Show for Sweets
William Werner tests different desserts (like these almond cakes) at San Francisco's Big Daddy's Antiques. He calls his stand there a trunk show.
Pastries with Corn or Carrots
Werner loves both savory and sweet flavors. He mixes corn nuts into buttery sablé dough, left, and blends cocoa into carrot cake batter, right.