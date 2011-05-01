Desserts from William Werner

A Trunk Show for Sweets

© Kate Mathis





William Werner tests different desserts (like these almond cakes) at San Francisco's Big Daddy's Antiques. He calls his stand there a trunk show.

Pastries with Corn or Carrots

© Kate Mathis © Kate Mathis

Werner loves both savory and sweet flavors. He mixes corn nuts into buttery sablé dough, left, and blends cocoa into carrot cake batter, right.

More Delicious Desserts:

Carrot Cake Recipes Amazing Chocolate

Cakes Tempting Cookies