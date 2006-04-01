Dessert & Demi-Sec

Ray Isle
April 01, 2006

When people think about sparkling wine, they typically imagine dry, crisp effervescence—and well they should. The vast majority of quality sparkling wine isn't sweet (often it's labeled brut, a term that effectively means "bone-dry"), but that small percentage of sweet sparkling wine is one of the wine world's great secrets. Typically labeled sec or demi-sec, these are dosed with just enough sugar to make them ideal partners to sweet desserts—like the extraordinary strawberrylemon verbena napoleons, mocha-pecan roll and baby Boston cream cakes here.

