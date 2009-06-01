Designers to Watch Now

Fine art meets high fashion in the interiors created by the hyper- cool Los Angeles design collective Commune—whether the group is working on the Malibu store for Oliver Peoples eyeglasses or collaborating with a famed artist for an outdoor fireplace in a private house. Commune, which takes its name from the Bauhaus idea of a community, prides itself on its eclectic range of influences, from industrial style to repurposed Army tents. Here are some of their most exciting inspirations and ideas. communedesign.com.

© Corey Walter



Slideshow: Design Inspirations & Ideas from Commune

More Amazing Style Resources:

Redesigning a Kitchen: 3 Style Guides Favorite Kitchen Accent Pieces Heritage Vintage Wine Country Tableware