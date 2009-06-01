Designers to Watch Now

Inspired by ’40s kitchens, Easy Rider and Argentinean doors, L.A.–based Commune is designing everything from napkins to hotels.

Christine Quinlan
June 01, 2009

Fine art meets high fashion in the interiors created by the hyper- cool Los Angeles design collective Commune—whether the group is working on the Malibu store for Oliver Peoples eyeglasses or collaborating with a famed artist for an outdoor fireplace in a private house. Commune, which takes its name from the Bauhaus idea of a community, prides itself on its eclectic range of influences, from industrial style to repurposed Army tents. Here are some of their most exciting inspirations and ideas. communedesign.com.Outdoor hanging lanterns

© Corey Walter

Slideshow: Design Inspirations & Ideas from Commune

More Amazing Style Resources:

3 Style GuidesRedesigning a Kitchen: 3 Style Guides Favorite Kitchen Accent PiecesFavorite Kitchen Accent Pieces Heritage Vintage Wine Country TablewareHeritage Vintage Wine Country Tableware

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up