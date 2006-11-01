Design Your Own Dream Plate

Zen-Inspired

Brickett Davda

Londoners Jo Brickett and Mair Davda create impossibly thin earthenware bowls, plates and platters. All pieces are one-of-a-kind, so customers like pop star Gwen Stefani, who ordered her wedding china from the pair, can personalize the hand-drawn etchings.

Details Minimum order $500 for 12 pieces; 011-44-20-8969-3239 or brickettdavda.com.

Updated Traditional

Alberto Pinto

Originally trained as an architect, Paris-based Pinto will create custom dishware for interior-design clients and companies such as Raynaud. Earlier this year, he started his own hand-painted porcelain line, including "Envol," to make his designs more widely available.

Details From $96 for "Envol" dinner plate; 011-33-1-40-13-00-00 or albertopinto.com.

Bold and Painterly

Sydney Albertini

A New York painter whose influences include Francis Bacon and Henri Matisse, Albertini paints Italian bisque on both sides so that, for example, a coral branch connects from the inside of a bowl to the outside.

Details From $45 per mug, and $90 per dinner plate, minimum of six per order; serving pieces from $90, no minimum; 631-907-9371 or albertinistudio.net.

Historic and Elegant

Jill Fenichell

A former antiques dealer who specialized in European porcelain, Brooklyn-based Fenichell has made replicas to fill in incomplete china services for clients, designed a custom tea set decorated with historical prints and edged in 20-karat gold (above) for Audubon House museum in Key West, Florida, and more.

Details $4,500 for Audubon House tea set; 718-237-2490 or store.bespokeporcelain.com.

Classical Style

Giovanna Amoruso-Manzari

From her atelier in Paris, Amoruso-Manzari takes custom orders for her beautifully delicate china, hand-painted with natural pigments. Botanical designs and architectural renderings are a specialty. Amoruso-Manzari has even re-created Catherine the Great’s intricate pattern for a 700-piece set.

Details From $90 a plate, no minimum; artgam@tiscali.fr.

Bright and Playful

Marie Daâge

Many of Daâge’s designs are available off-the-rack, but individuals can also order custom pieces through an interior designer or architect from her Paris studio, like the gold-rimmed tea set covered with mauve hearts she created for British interior designer Nina Campbell.

Details Price upon request, no minimum order; 011-33-1-44 90-01-36 or mariedaage.com.