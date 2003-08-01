Design: Smooth Move

August 01, 2003

Almost 40 percent of the poll's respondents said that if they could replace one thing in their kitchen, it would be the cabinets. But for those who aren't quite ready to commit to a complete, time-consuming makeover, the Austrian company Blumknown for its handsome, functional hardware systemshas come up with a great quick fix.

The company's Blumotion line offers simple but ingenious devices that let you close a drawer or cabinet door without making a sound. The mechanisms work by using resistance, slowing the motion to prevent loud thudding noises and to keep utensils from rattling. They're designed to work on virtually any style of cabinet or drawer, in conjunction with Blum's innovative, easy-to-install drawer runners or "clip top" concealed hinges (800-438-6788).

Sonali Rao

