Design: Mad-Scientist Tableware

Chemistry-inspired serving pieces and other tabletop accessories are bringing molecular gastronomy to the dining room.
© Terry Monk
Mixology Rack
Intended for preserving fresh herbs, this rack by Roost looks great on a bar filled with an array of cocktail garnishes. $49; raincollection.com.
Plus: F&W’s Herb Guide
© Craig Drummond
Molecular Mat
Chartreuse rubber Hex place mats from Vitamin have coordinating coasters in black. $63 for 6 mats, $27 for 5 coasters; vitaminliving.com.
F&W’s Home Style Pick of the Week
© Frances Janisch
Salad Science
Droog’s Salad Sunrise XL is like two cruets in one, operating on the principle that oil floats on top of vinegar. $70; droog.com.