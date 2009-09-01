Design: Mad-Scientist Tableware

Chemistry-inspired serving pieces and other tabletop accessories are bringing molecular gastronomy to the dining room.

Megan Krigbaum
September 01, 2009

© Terry Monk

Intended for preserving fresh herbs, this rack by Roost looks great on a bar filled with an array of cocktail garnishes. $49; raincollection.com.

© Craig Drummond

Chartreuse rubber Hex place mats from Vitamin have coordinating coasters in black. $63 for 6 mats, $27 for 5 coasters; vitaminliving.com.

© Frances Janisch

Droog’s Salad Sunrise XL is like two cruets in one, operating on the principle that oil floats on top of vinegar. $70; droog.com.

