Design - Light Fantastic

Swarovski is known for its eye-catching crystal, used in everything from Champagne glasses to chopsticks to glittery Oscar-night dresses. The latest crystal creation: chandeliers designed by former model Lily de Winter. Smaller than typical chandeliers and priced more affordably, they are meant for the kitchen, where the reflected light flatters both the cook and the food. But they look equally beautiful dangling in the dining room (from $1,500, at Bella Furniture; 310-476-4379; www.bellafurniture.com).

--Sonali Rao