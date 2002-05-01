Design: Hot Artist - Isamu Noguchi cup and saucer

Isamu Noguchi (1904­-1988) made his mark with grand public sculptures and sleek furniture designs. Now, one of his smaller and more obscure creations, a Japanese-inspired ceramic cup and saucer, should help win him a new batch of admirers. The simple, exquisite set never made it into production while Noguchi was alive, but it's finally available, in conjunction with the exhibition "Isamu Noguchi--Sculptural Design" (at the Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid starting May 14) and from the MoMA Design Store ($90; 212-767-1050). The look may be spare, but Noguchi threw in one flourish: There's room on the saucer for a cookie.

--Monica F. Forrestall