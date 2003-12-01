Design: Holiday Greetings | Miro Chun

"My cards don't just lie there," says Miro Chun, an architecture-student- turned-greeting-card-artist, who twists metal wire into martini glasses, angels and red-nosed reindeer at her Seattle company, Fold. Her cards, made with paper and thread and sewn on the same machine she used to make a bridesmaid's dress, even move: a star shimmers, a Christmas tree twirls. As a girl, Chun used the colorful wire her father, a computer scientist, brought home from work to construct jewelry; she made her first cards with help from her mother, a painter. Today she has created all of Fold's 100 or so designs (from $10; www.foldhere.com).

Ruby Cutolo